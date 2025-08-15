Celebrate Janmashtami with this easy and traditional makhan mishri recipe Krishna was also known as ‘Makhan Chor’ and today, on the day of Janmashtami, people offer Makhan Mishri as prasad. Here’s an easy recipe that you can use to make Makhan Mishri.

Janmashtami celebrates the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna who is considered to be the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. This year marks the 5252nd birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. He was born on Ashtami tithi, or the eighth day of the dark fortnight (Krishna Paksha) in the month of Bhadrapada, hence it is known as Janmashtami. One of Lord Krishna’s favourite foods was makhan, also known as butter.

Krishna was also known as ‘Makhan Chor’ as he used to steal the makhan from the handis where it used to be stored. Today, on the day of Janmashtami, people offer Makhan Mishri as prasad. Here’s an easy recipe that you can use to make Makhan Mishri.

Makhan Mishri recipe for Janmashtami

However, if you want you can also use the following recipe.

Ingredients

Fresh white butter (makhan): ½ cup (preferably homemade from fresh cream)

Mishri (rock sugar): 2–3 tablespoons (crushed or whole, as preferred)

Fresh cream (malai): 1 tablespoon (optional, for extra richness)

Cardamom powder: ¼ teaspoon (optional, for aroma)

Tulsi leaves: 2–3 (optional, for serving to Lord Krishna)

Method

Prepare the Makhan: If using homemade butter, churn fresh cream or malai using a wooden churner (mathani) or electric whisk until butter separates from the buttermilk. Collect the butter and wash it gently with chilled water to remove excess milk solids. Add the Mishri In a small bowl, place the fresh butter. Add crushed or whole mishri crystals. You can lightly crush them for easier mixing, but traditionally, small whole pieces are used for that delightful crunch. Flavoring (Optional): Mix in cardamom powder for fragrance and a hint of spice. For a better texture, fold in a spoon of fresh cream. Serve: Place the mixture in a small bowl. Garnish with tulsi leaves if you’re offering to Lord Krishna. Serve fresh, ideally chilled as a dessert or prasad.

