Are you overdoing fitness? The hidden link between intense workouts and missed periods

New Delhi:

There’s a certain pride attached to pushing limits. Longer workouts, heavier lifts, one more rep, even when your body is clearly tired. It’s often seen as discipline. Progress. Commitment. But sometimes, the body reads it differently.

For many women, one of the first signs that something is off doesn’t show up in the gym. It shows up in their cycle. A delayed period. A missed one. Something that feels easy to brush off at first. According to Dr Partap Chauhan, Ayurvedacharya and author, “The body thrives on balance, not extremes. When physical exertion exceeds your body’s capacity to recover, it begins to conserve energy, and reproductive health is often the first to be affected.”

When a healthy habit starts acting like stress

Exercise is essential. That part isn’t up for debate. But there’s a point where it stops supporting the body and starts straining it. Intense workouts, especially when combined with low-calorie intake, poor sleep, or mental stress, can disrupt hormonal balance. The body begins to shift into a conservation mode, prioritising basic survival over functions like reproduction.

That’s when subtle signs begin to show up. You might feel more tired than usual, even if you’re sticking to your routine. Recovery takes longer. Mood feels slightly off. And your cycle, something that was once predictable, starts changing without a clear reason.

What Ayurveda says about overexertion

From an Ayurvedic lens, this isn’t surprising. “Excessive physical activity, especially without proper nourishment, aggravates Vata dosha, which governs movement and energy in the body,” explains Dr Chauhan. When Vata goes out of balance, it often shows up as irregularity. Dryness, fatigue, disrupted cycles. The body loses its rhythm.

In simple terms, you’re doing more than your system can comfortably handle.

The part most people overlook: recovery

Fitness plans often focus on effort. Rarely on recovery. And that’s where the gap lies. “It is not just about how much you exercise, but how well your body is nourished and rested,” says Dr Chauhan. “Without proper digestion and tissue nourishment, even healthy practices can become depleting.”

This ties into the Ayurvedic idea of agni, or digestive strength. If your body isn’t absorbing nutrients properly, it can’t repair or rebuild, no matter how disciplined your routine is.

Rethinking what ‘fit’ actually means

The answer isn’t to stop working out. It’s to adjust how you approach it. That could mean alternating high-intensity sessions with lighter movement like yoga or walking. Eating enough to support your activity level. Sleeping well. Taking rest days seriously. “True fitness supports all systems of the body, including reproductive health,” Dr Chauhan says. “If your routine is causing disruption, it is a sign to restore balance, not push harder.”

A missed period is not something to ignore or normalise as part of a “hardcore” routine. It’s a signal. A quiet one at first, but meaningful.