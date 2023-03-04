Saturday, March 04, 2023
     
Holi 2023: Level up your celebrations with these Bhojpuri songs | Checkout the list

Holi 2023: Holi party is never complete without music and dance. Look below the list of some popular Bhojpuri songs that you must add to your Holi party playlist.

Published on: March 04, 2023
Image Source : TWITTER/@KUNDANGRAPHY Holi celebration across India

Holi is one of the most celebrated and prominent festivals in Hindu culture. The festival of colours is celebrated across the country with great enthusiasm and joy. Holi is celebrated to mark the triumph of good over evil and celebrate the divine love of Lord Krishna and Radha. Holi marks the beginning of the spring harvest season and the culmination of winters. This year, Holi will be celebrated on March 08 across the country.

As Holi approaches, people begin to make preparations to make the festival as special as possible. Shopping for colours and preparing treats are just some of the ways to get into the spirit of the festival. Traditional dishes such as ‘gujiya’ and ‘pakoras’ are prepared to savour the occasion. Along with colours and delicacies, dance and music is also an important part of the Holi. To add to the festivities, grooving to Bhojpuri songs is a must. Bhojpuri songs are energetic, upbeat and full of life, which adds an element of fun and celebration to the festival. Here's a list of some of the best Bhojpuri songs to make your Holi celebrations.

1. Lollipop Laage Lu 

2. Lal Rang Dalab Galagulawa Me 

 

3. Lahangwa Las Las Karta 

4. Babuni Tere Rang Mai 

5. Bhatijwa Ke Holi 

6. Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai 

7. Aawa Na Choli Mai Rang Dalwala 

8. Bhatar Aiehe Holi Ke Baad 

9. Dui Rupiya 

10. Holi

 

