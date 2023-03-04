Holi 2023: When is the festival of colours? Significance, Celebrations, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SPEAKSKSHATRIYA Holi 2023

Holi 2023: The festival of colours is celebrated with much pomp by Hindus all across the globe and is one of the biggest festivals in India. the festival marks the ending of the winter season and the arrival of spring. The celebrations last for two days, beginning with Holika Dahan, followed by Dhulandi or Rangwali Holi. The occasion marks the victory of good over evil. This time, Holi is being celebrated on March 8, with choti Holi on March 7. People celebrate the day with colours, water, water balloons, rangolis and flowers. Children and adults smear Gulal (dry colour) on each other.

As we dive into the spirit of colours and merriment let's have a look at the history and significance of this wonderful festival.

Holi 2023: Significance

Holi celebrates not just the spirit of togetherness but significantly the victory of good over evil. As per folklore, there's a popular story about Prahlad, an ardent devotee of Lord Vishnu, who refused to bow down to his father Hiranyakshyap's power. In order to take revenge on Prahlad, Hiranyakshyap asked his sister Holika to sit on fire with his son as she was immune to fire. By Lord Vishnu's grace, Holika got burnt in the fire but Prahlad escaped the fire unharmed.

Another legend says that Holi is celebrated to celebrate the divine love between Radha and Krishna. The legend claims that when Krishna complained to his mother about his dark skin, she said that Radha will love him in every colour. Then Krishna asked Radha to paint him in the colour of her choice. They both painted each other and the same colours were reflected on each other. This is when they became RadhaKrishna.

Apart from mythological reasons, Holi marks the beginning of a new harvest season and also celebrates love and peace.

Holi 2023: Date and Shubh Muhurat

This year, Holi falls on March 8, and Holika Dahan falls on March 7. According to Drik Panchang, Purnima tithi begins at 04:17 pm on March 6 and ends at 06:09 pm on March 7.

The Holika Dahan tithi will last from 06:24 pm to 08:51 pm and Bhadra Punchha will be from 12:43 am to 02:01 am, and the Bhadra Mukha is from 02:01 am to 04:11 am.

