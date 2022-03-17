Holika Dahan: For financial gains, family's health and progress, do THIS during parikrama of Holi fire

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PHONE_PHOTOGRAPHY_RKS An image representing Holika Dahan

Highlights This year Chhoti Holi will be celebrated on March 17 and Holika will be burned in late evening

Holika Dahan marks the beginning of the festival of colours

If done correctly, certain rituals during Holika Dahan may benefit you and the family

Today, after Holika Puja, one should circumambulate or do parikrama of the Holi fire and put barley or wheat earring, gram, moong, rice, coconut, sugarcane, batashe etc. in the fire. Barley earrings should be roasted in the fire of Holi and eaten as prasad and distributed to everyone. After Holika Dahan, everyone should also smear themselves with the colors of Holi. Acharya Indu Prakash gives some measures by adopting which you can save yourself and your family from the evil eye.

Read: Chhoti Holi 2022: Holika Dahan shubh muhurat, significance and puja vidhi

-- To prevent the evil eye, today at the time of Holika Dahan, take a lemon, cut it into four pieces, stand near the Holi fire and throw one piece each in all the four directions. By doing this today, you will be protected.

-- To increase wealth in business or job, take 7 Gomti Chakras today and at the time of Holika Dahan, separate the Gomti Chakras one by one while doing the circumambulation of Holi fire. Do one circumambulation and put one Gomti Chakra in a separate pouch. Similarly, while doing seven rounds, keep the Gomti Chakra in a separate pouch and later keep this bag in your safe. Doing this today will increase your business.

-- If you or someone in your family has anger issues or has more irritability in nature, then today take a handful of black sesame and throw it in the fire of Holi after hitting yourself or that person seven times. By doing this today, you will be successful to a great extent in controlling your anger.

-- To remove all your troubles and fill happiness in life, offer Akshat in water to a Peepal tree and make a swastika sign with a roli on the main door outside your house. Apart from this, at the time of Holika Dahan, put 5 cow dung cakes or a garland made of cow dung in the Holi fire. By doing this today, your life will be full of happiness.

-- For the good health of your family, take 10 leaves of neem, 6 cloves and a camphor and throw it in the fire of Holi after hitting them seven times. By doing this today, your child's health will remain good.

-- To remove negativity from your life, to infuse positivity, take a dry ball today and cut it from the top side, fill it with linseed and a little jaggery and put that ball in the fire of Holi at the time of Holika Dahan in the evening. Doing this today will bring positivity in your life.

-- To maintain the happiness and prosperity of the house, prepare a four-faced lamp of flour in the evening and put oil in it and light it outside at the main door of the house. Apart from this, put barley grains in the fire of Holi. By doing this today, by the grace of Mother Lakshmi, your means of happiness and prosperity will increase day by day.

-- To bring enthusiasm in life, take a raw coconut today and install it in your temple, worship it with vermilion, akshat, tie Kalava on it and put that coconut in the Holi fire at the time of Holika Dahan. Doing this today will fill your life with enthusiasm and happiness.

-- For the better life of your children, take your children for Holi worship by wearing a garland made of peanuts and do 7 rounds of Holi with your child. By doing this today, your child will get better results in their work.

-- In the future, you should never have to face financial crisis and if any financial problem is on you at the moment, then that too should end, for this, after the moon rises in the evening, put dry dates and some makhana in a plate as prasad. Keep it in Also worship the moon god by lighting a lamp of pure ghee. Then after offering milk, distribute the prasad among the children. Apart from this, put some makhana in the fire of Holi. Doing this today will solve your financial problems soon.

-- For the betterment of your health, today by placing 11 barley earrings in a white cloth, apply Harsingar or sandalwood perfume on that cloth, take seven blows on yourself and throw it in the fire of Holi. Doing this today will improve your health as well as improve your life.

-- To ensure the progress of yourself and your life partner, tomorrow at the time of Holika Puja, take a betel leaf and place a camphor, a little havan material, a couple of cloves dipped in ghee and a batasha. Now cover that betel leaf with another betel leaf and at the time of Holikadahan in the evening, burn the betel leaves and all the material kept on it in the fire of Holi. By doing this today, the progress of you and your spouse will only progress.