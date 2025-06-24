High plank to cat-cow pose: Best exercises you can do at home to improve posture One of the ways to maintain a good posture is exercising. Doing the right exercises can help to prevent a poor posture, which can eventually reduce the risks of back pain, neck pain or other problems. Here are some of the best exercises you can do at home to improve your posture.

Maintaining a good posture is important as a bad one can lead to several problems such as back pain, neck pain, and others. With the rise in use of mobile, laptop, desktop, tablets and more, poor posture has become extremely common. If not addressed at the right time, it can cause back and neck pain, among others.

One of the ways to maintain a good posture is exercising. Doing the right exercises can help to prevent a poor posture, which can eventually reduce the risks of back pain, neck pain or other problems. Here are some of the best exercises you can do at home to improve your posture.

High Plank

This helps to strengthen your core, shoulders and upper back, which are important for an upright posture. Get into a push-up position with hands directly under shoulders and legs extended. Keep your body in a straight line from head to heels. Hold for 20–60 seconds.

Chest Opener Stretch

This helps to relieve tightness in the chest and shoulders, which happen due to slouching or sitting for too long. Clasp your hands behind your back and lift your arms slightly while opening your chest. Hold for 20-30 seconds.

Glute Bridges

This helps to strengthen the glutes and lower back, which help to support the pelvis and spine. Lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat. Then, press through heels to lift your hips until your body forms a straight line. Lower and then repeat 12-15 times.

Cat-Cow Pose

This helps increase spine flexibility, thereby, helping release tension in the back and neck. On all fours, inhale as you arch your back (cow), lifting your chest and tailbone. Exhale and round your spine (cat), and tuck the chin to the chest. Repeat 10–15 times.

Wall Angels

This helps to improve shoulder mobility and strengthens upper back muscles that benefits your posture. Stand with your back against a wall, arms bent like a goalpost. Slowly raise and lower your arms like making a snow angel, keeping them in contact with the wall.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

