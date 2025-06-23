Anti-bacterial detergent to drying clothes: Tips to keep your clothes fresh and clean during monsoon Keeping your clothes fresh and clean during monsoon can be really difficult. You will have to take extra care of them and only then, will you have fresh, clean and odour-free clothes during monsoon. Here are some tips to keep your clothes fresh and clean during monsoon.

New Delhi:

With the arrival of monsoon in different parts of the country, there has been incessant rains. While it gives much respite from the scorching heat, it also causes certain problems, especially with clothes and laundry. The absence of sunshine makes it difficult dry clothes which makes caring for them difficult.

Hence, keeping your clothes fresh and clean during monsoon can be really difficult. You will have to take extra care of them and only then, will you have fresh, clean and odour-free clothes during monsoon. Here are some tips to keep your clothes fresh and clean during monsoon.

Use Anti-Bacterial Detergent

Monsoon weather creates a damp environment that helps in bacterial and fungal growth on clothes. Opt for detergents with anti-bacterial properties or add a few drops of disinfectant (like Dettol or Savlon) during the rinse cycle to remove germs and musty smells.

Wash Clothes Immediately

Dampness from sweat and rainwater leads to bacterial buildup and odour formation. Avoid piling up wet clothes, wash them as soon as possible, to prevent mildew and staining.

Drying Clothes

Monsoon rain and humidity reduce sunlight exposure, which slows drying and leads to the growth of mold. Dry clothes near a window, under a ceiling fan, or use a clothes-drying stand with a fan or dehumidifier nearby. This prevents damp smells and helps in quick drying.

Quick-Dry, Lightweight Fabrics

Heavier fabrics tend to retain more moisture and take longer to dry, which increases the risk of odour and fungal growth. Wear and wash fabrics like cotton blends or synthetics that dry faster and are easier to maintain.

Iron Clothes After Drying

Clothes can retain some moisture even after drying. This can allow bacteria to grow and thrive. Use an iron, especially for innerwear and socks, to get rid of any remaining moisture.

