Shivratri 2025: Check here the date, time and fasting method for Masik Shivratri There are twelve Masik Shivratris that are celebrated every year, however, there are two that are considered to be extremely important. One is Maha Shivratri and the other is Sawan Shivratri. Check here the date, time and fasting method of the Masik Shivratri in the month of Ashadha.

Shivratri is celebrated on the Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha of every month. This is also known as Masik Shivratri and the people observe fasts and worship Lord Shiva on this day. There are twelve Masik Shivratris that are celebrated every year, however, there are two that are considered to be extremely important.

One is the Maha Shivratri, which is celebrated on the Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha of Phalgun month. The other is the Sawan Shivratri, which is celebrated on the Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha of Sawan month.

Other than these, there are 10 other Shivratris that are observed. Read on to know the date, time and fasting method of the Masik Shivratri in the month of Ashadha.

Masik Shivratri of Ashadha Date and Time

The Masik Shivratri in the month of Ashadha will be celebrated on June 23. The Chaturdashi Tithi will begin at 10:09 PM on June 23 and end at 06:59 PM on June 24. The Nishita Kaal Muhurat to worship Lord Shiva will begin at 12:03 AM on June 24 and end at 12:44 AM on June 24.

Masik Shivratri Fasting Method

According to Drik Panchang, devotees who want to observe Masik Shivratri Vrat can do it starting from Maha Shivratri and continue for one year. Devotees should stay awake during Shivratri and worship Lord Shiva at night. Masik Shivratri is considered extremely auspicious if it falls on Tuesday. Shivratri puja is performed during midnight, Nishita Kaal.

A day before Shivratri, that is on Trayodashi Tithi, devotees should take food only once a day. On the day of Shivratri, devotees should take a pledge to fast for the whole day. On the day of Shivratri, devotees should worship or visit the temple only after taking a bath in the evening. Lord Shiva should be worshipped at night and the fast should be broken the next day after taking a bath. To get the full benefits of the fast, devotees should end the fast between sunrise and sunset of Chaturdashi Tithi.

