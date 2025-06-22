Canola oil to Sesame oil: Here are some seed oil options you can use for cooking Seed oils are healthy and you can use them for grill, stir-fry, bake, salad dressing, marinades, dips and sauces among others. However, there are different seed oils that are available in the market. Here, check out some seed oil options that you can use for cooking.

There has been an ongoing conversation around seed oil, whether they are healthy or not and if these oils should be a part of the diet. According to a report in Harvard Health, Alison Kane, a dietitian at Harvard-affiliated Massachusetts General Hospital says that these oils aren't inherently unhealthy. It all depends on how you use them, that is, combined with which specific types of food, and how much you're consuming.

Sunflower Oil

Sunflower oil is rich in vitamin E and has a high smoke point (\~450°F/232°C), making it ideal for frying and sauteing. You can use it for deep frying, stir-frying, and baking. Try to choose high-oleic sunflower oil for a healthier fat profile.

Canola Oil

It is low in saturated fats and high in heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids. It also has a neutral flavor and a high smoke point (\~400°F/204°C). This can be used for everyday cooking, roasting and baking. Choose cold-pressed or organic canola oil.

Flaxseed Oil

It is exceptionally high in omega-3s and is beneficial for your heart. However, it is not heat-stable and can be use for drizzling over salads, smoothies, or cooked veggies. Make sure to never use it for cooking.

Sesame Oil

This oil has antioxidants like sesamol and sesamin, and also has anti-inflammatory properties. It comes in two varieties: light (for cooking) and toasted (for flavouring). You can use it in Asian stir-fries, salad dressings, and marinades. Also, toasted sesame oil has an intense flavour and low smoke point. Hence, make sure to use it sparingly.

Safflower Oil

Much like sunflower oil, safflower oil is stable at high heat and low in saturated fats. It can be used for frying, baking and searing. Make sure to store it in a cool and dark place to prevent oxidation.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

