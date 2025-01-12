Happy Lohri 2025: Wishes, messages, images, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with your family and friends

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Happy Lohri 2025: Wishes, messages and images to share

Lohri, one of India's most loved festivals, is celebrated on January 13, which marks the end of winter and the start of the harvest season. It is widely celebrated, particularly in Punjab and northern India, when families gather to enjoy bonfires, traditional dances, and festive cuisine. This year, as we celebrate Lohri 2025, is an ideal opportunity to send warm wishes and spread the joy of this harvest festival with loved ones. Here are some heartfelt Lohri messages, greetings, quotations, images, and WhatsApp and Facebook statuses to assist you in marking the occasion.

Happy Lohri 2025: Wishes and Messages

Let the sweet moments of Lohri fill your heart with peace, your home with joy, and your life with success. Have a joyous Lohri!

May the spirit of Lohri bring happiness and new opportunities into your life. Have a bright and prosperous year ahead!

Celebrate the warmth of the bonfire, the sweetness of til-gud, and the joy of being together with loved ones. Wishing you a Happy Lohri!

On this Lohri, may your life be as bright as the bonfire, as sweet as til-gud, and as blessed as the harvest. Happy Lohri!

Wishing you endless joy and success this Lohri. May the festival bring you happiness, good health, and prosperity!

Happy Lohri 2025: Images

Happy Lohri 2025: WhatsApp and Facebook Status

Let the Lohri bonfire fill your life with light and love and bring you the warmth of happiness and good health. Happy Lohri!

Let’s celebrate the blessings of the harvest with joy and gratitude.May your day be filled with laughter, sweets, and unforgettable memories.

With these wishes, messages, and quotes, you can spread the warmth and joy of Lohri to everyone you care about. Share these heartfelt greetings and make this festival a truly memorable one for your friends, family, and loved ones.

May the warmth of the Lohri bonfire bring love, peace, and prosperity to your life. Wishing you a joyful and blessed Lohri!

On this special occasion, may the light of the Lohri bonfire ignite new hopes and bring success into your life. Happy Lohri!

