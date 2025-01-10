Lohri 2025: Know date, timings, significance, rituals and all you need to know about it

Follow us on Image Source : FREEEPIK Know the date, timings, significance, rituals and everything about Lohri 2025.

The festival of Lohri is celebrated with great enthusiasm in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi. This festival is of great importance for farmers. The festival of Lohri is celebrated as a symbol of harvesting the Rabi crop. On the day of Lohri, people wear traditional attire and worship by lighting a fire in the evening and circling it. This festival is also very special for newly married couples. New couples celebrate this festival with great pomp. There is also a tradition of performing Punjabi folk songs and dances on this day. Let us know when the festival of Lohri will be celebrated in January 2025.

Lohri 2025 Date and Time:

Like every year, the festival of Lohri is on January 13, 2025; however, this time the auspicious occasion of Lohri will last till January 14 at 9:03 am, Makar Sankranti falls on the same day. The Sun God will transit in Capricorn on the same day.

Rituals of Lohri

On the day of Lohri, Lord Krishna, Mother Adishakti and Agnidevta are worshipped.

An idol of Maa Adishakti should be placed in the western direction and a mustard oil lamp should be lit.

After this, kumkum, vermillion and Akshat should be offered to the mother.

Corn, peanuts and sesame laddus should be offered.

One should light a fire and circumambulate around it 11 times.

After this, corn, peanuts and rewadi should be offered in the fire.

Religious significance of Lohri

The festival of Lohri comes at the end of autumn. After this, nights start getting shorter and days start getting longer. This festival is considered very special for farmers. The festival of Lohri is celebrated every year as a harvest festival. On the day of Lohri, people light a fire in front of their houses and put jaggery, sesame, Revdi, Gajak etc. in it.

Also, by circling the fire, people pray for the happiness and prosperity of their families. On this festival, prayers are offered to the gods for a good harvest. On the day of Lohri, the Sun God and Fire God are worshipped and a good harvest is celebrated.

Mythological Story of Lohri

There is a mythological story related to the festival of Lohri. Which is very famous even today. A folk song is sung on the day of Lohri. It is believed that once during the reign of Mughal emperor Akbar, there lived a robber named Dulla Bhatti. He used to steal money from the rich and distribute it among the poor. He also used to help in the marriage of girls from poor, Hindu and Sikh communities.