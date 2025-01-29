Happy Indian Newspaper Day 2025: Wishes, quotes, Facebook status and WhatsApp messages to share on this day

Follow us on Image Source : ISTOCK Wishes, quotes, Facebook status and WhatsApp messages to share on Indian Newspaper Day 2025.

Indian Newspaper Day is a unique occasion that people from all over the country are commemorating today, January 29. This momentous day emphasizes how crucial newspapers are to forming public opinion, disseminating correct information, and advancing literacy across the nation. The day highlights the importance of a free press in promoting democracy and marks the anniversary of India's first newspaper publication.

Furthermore, newspapers act as a conduit for information, education, and awareness in addition to providing news about events occurring throughout the world. We've put up a list of quotations, thoughts, and wishes for Indian Newspaper Day that you may share with your loved ones on this unique and noteworthy day.

Happy Indian Newspaper Day 2025 Wishes

"Here’s to the power of newspapers in shaping opinions and strengthening democracy. Happy Indian Newspaper Day 2025!"

"May the spirit of unbiased journalism continue to thrive. Happy Indian Newspaper Day!"

"On Indian Newspaper Day 2025, let’s honour the dedication of journalists and the enduring legacy of newspapers."

"Happy Indian Newspaper Day 2025! Let’s celebrate the role of newspapers in enlightening minds and empowering communities."

"Wishing you a day filled with knowledge and inspiration—Happy Indian Newspaper Day!"

Happy Indian Newspaper Day 2025 Quotes

“The newspaper is a powerful engine in the promotion of moral and social progress.” – Mahatma Gandhi

“A newspaper is the centre of a community, it’s one of the tent poles of the community, and the others are the schools, the religious institutions… they’re a very vital part of our society.” – Dick Burke

“The man who reads nothing at all is better educated than the man who reads nothing but newspapers.” – Thomas Jefferson

“The newspaper is a greater treasure to the people than uncounted millions of gold.” – Henry Ward Beecher

“Newspapers are the second hand of history. This hand, however, is usually not only of inferior metal to the other hands, it also seldom works properly.” – Arthur Schopenhauer

Happy Indian Newspaper Day 2025 Messages

"Newspapers are the true storytellers of society. Wishing you a thoughtful and informed Indian Newspaper Day!"

"Happy Indian Newspaper Day! Let’s celebrate the vital role of newspapers in keeping democracy strong."

"Happy Indian Newspaper Day 2025! Take a moment to appreciate the stories that shape our world."

"Here’s to the newspapers that educate, inform, and inspire. Celebrate their legacy today!"

"Let’s honour the unsung heroes of journalism this Indian Newspaper Day. Happy 2025!"

