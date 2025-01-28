Happy Chinese New Year 2025: Wishes, images and greetings to share with loved ones on Year of the Snake

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Happy Chinese New Year 2025: Wishes and images

Chinese New Year, also known as the Spring Festival, marks the beginning of a new year on the lunisolar Chinese calendar, commemorating the end of winter and the coming of spring. This year's activities will begin on January 29 and last 15 days, culminating with the Lantern Festival on February 12. Community carnivals, family gatherings, parades, traditional foods, and fireworks are all part of the celebrations. According to the Chinese zodiac, 2025 is the Year of the Snake, which represents intelligence, elegance, and intuition.

Make this event extra special by sending wishes, photographs, messages, greetings, quotations, SMS, and WhatsApp or Facebook statuses to your loved ones this Year of the Snake.

Happy Chinese New Year 2025: Wishes

Let the Lunar New Year inspire you to embrace a fresh start, and may it be filled with happiness and love. Happy Chinese New Year 2025!

Happy Chinese New Year 2025! Sending happiness your way in the Year of the Snake. May the magic of the Lunar New Year be with you always.

I wish your business prosper and flourish more than you expected. Happy Chinese New Year!

Wishing you a very happy Chinese New Year! May longevity, wealth, health, and virtue be yours now and forever.

May this Lunar New Year bring you closer to your dreams. Wishing you a year filled with joy and fulfillment!

Happy Chinese New Year 2025: Images

Image Source : SOCIALHappy Chinese New Year 2025

Image Source : SOCIALHappy Chinese New Year 2025

Image Source : SOCIALHappy Chinese New Year 2025

Happy Chinese New Year 2025: Greetings

Wishing you a fabulous Lunar New Year filled with happiness, love, and prosperity. Enjoy the festivities!

As the new year begins, may it be filled with hope, laughter, and great accomplishments. Happy Chinese New Year!

May your life be filled with beautiful moments this Lunar New Year. Wishing you a year full of blessings and joy!

Here’s to a new year full of possibilities and excitement. May all your dreams come true this Chinese New Year!

Wishing you peace, success, and happiness in abundance this Chinese New Year. May you achieve everything you desire!

ALSO READ: Chinese Lunar New Year 2025: Know all about the Year of Snake, what does it mean and more