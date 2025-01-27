Chinese Lunar New Year 2025: Know all about the Year of Snake, what does it mean and more

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Chinese Lunar New Year 2025: Know about Year of Snake

The auspicious celebration of Lunar New Year is celebrated with pomp by East Asian groups all over the world, particularly in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore, Vietnam, and Korea. It is also one of the most significant celebrations in Chinese culture. The celebration celebrates the end of winter and the start of spring. The Lunar New Year lasts 15 days and ends with the Lantern Festival, commonly known as Chinese Valentine's Day.

The festivity will commence on the first day of the New Year, January 29. Meanwhile, in 2025, the Lantern Festival will be held on February 12. Some individuals celebrate the holiday for 16 days, starting with Chinese New Year's Eve on January 28.

Chinese Lunar New Year 2025: Year of the Snake

2025 is the year of the Snake. The Chinese zodiac calendar is best described as a 12-year cycle of 12 different animals: Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Rooster, Dog, and Pig. This indicates that individuals born in 2025 will be snakes. Snakes are regarded in Chinese culture as symbols of harvest, procreation, spirituality, and good fortune, as well as cunning, wickedness, threat, and dread.

According to Chinese cosmology, each year is associated with one of the five basic elements: gold, wood, water, fire, and earth, resulting in a 60-year cycle. Thus, 2025 is also known as the Year of the Wood Snake. The Wood Snake is charming, brilliant, and inventive, yet it is also secretive, cunning, and occasionally brutal.

Chinese Lunar New Year 2025: People born during the Year of the Snake

People born in the Year of the Snake are frequently viewed as resourceful, self-sufficient, and driven to conquer obstacles. Snake years include 2025, 2013, 2001, 1989, 1977, 1965, and 1953, with the following Snake year set for 2037. Meanwhile, 2024 was the year of the Dragon, and 2026 will be the year of the Horse.

Chinese Lunar New Year 2025: Celebrations

During the Lunar New Year, celebrations begin with visits to family and relatives to distribute crimson packets. Following the first day, people are busy making sacrifices to ancestors, burning incense to praise God, visiting friends and relatives, eating sumptuous meals with family, and enjoying festivities.

