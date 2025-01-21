Chinese New Year 2025: Know the date, animal of the year and how it’s celebrated

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Know the date, animal of the year and celebrations of Chinese New Year

Chinese New Year, also known as Lunar New Year or Spring festivals marks the beginning of a new zodiac cycle. The festival is celebrated by Chinese people over several days. People celebrate the festival by taking part in parades, family get-togethers and other cultural traditions. 2024 was the Year of the Dragon and 2025 will be the Year of the Snake.

While the celebrations are magnificent in China, Chinese people across the globe bring in the New Year with a lot of joy and pomp. Check here the date, animal of the year and how the Chinese New Year is celebrated.

Chinese New Year 2025 Date

Chinese New Year is celebrated on the basis of the lunar calendar and hence, the date changes every year. This year, celebrations will begin on January 29, 2025 and will end on February 12, 2025.

To celebrate the festival, people clean their homes, decorate it and also light firecrackers.

Chinese New Year 2025 Celebrations

One of the major aspects of Chinese New Year celebrations is decorating the homes with red-coloured decor and lighting firecrackers. This originates from the legend of Monster Nian.

According to chinesenewyear.net, It is believed that Nian was a beast with sharp teeth and horns and lived in the deep sea. Every Lunar New Year’s Eve, Nian would come ashore to wreak havoc in the villages. One year, the villagers discovered that Nian feared the colour red and loud noises. To protect themselves, they hung red decorations and lit firecrackers to scare the monster away. This worked and the beast went back to the sea.

This explains why people hang red decorations and light firecrackers durin New Year celebrations.

Chinese New Year 2025: Animal of the Year

Chinese New Year is linked to 12 animals of the Chinese zodiac. Each zodiac is assigned to each year and the cycle runs for 12 years. Last year was the Year of the Dragon and this is the Year of the Snake.

