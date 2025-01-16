Masseter Botox: Here's what you need to know about TikTok's latest beauty trend

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Here's what you need to know about Masseter Botox

There are different trends that go viral on the internet all the time. A new beauty trend has gone viral on TikTok and this is known as Masseter Botox. Botox is an injectable wrinkle muscle relaxer which temporarily paralyses muscle. This procedure helps to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines on your face. A Botox treatment is minimally invasive and is safe for fine lines and wrinkles.

In Masseter Botox, the injection is used on the masseter muscles which are present near your cheekbones. This beauty treatment can help change the shape of your face and also help in pain management. Your masseter muscles are the ones that help you to chew and are located on the side of your face. It is this muscle that helps to connect your cheekbone to your lower jawbone.

Masseter Botox is also known as jaw Botox. In the facial treatment, the botox injection is used to temporarily block nerve signals in the masseter and a result of this is that the muscle is unable to move.

In most cases, Masseter Botox is used to reduce jaw tension, pain and clenching. It also helps in reducing headaches, contouring a square jaw, creating a balanced face shape and managing teeth grinding.

Masseter Botox is administered as two injections into the masseter muscles which are present on each side of your face which makes it four injections on your face. A typical dose of this Botox is 20 to 30 units per side which is 10 to 15 units each injection.

After you've been given the injection, you can notice a visible slimming of the jawline within 1 to 2 weeks. However, it might also take 4 weeks for visible results in some people. The results last for nearly 4 to 6 months until the Botox injection wears off.

ALSO READ: Dry and chapped lips? Homemade lip balms you can try for healthy lips