Dry and chapped lips? Homemade lip balms you can try for healthy lips

Image Source : FREEPIK Homemade lip balms you can try for healthy lips

Lip balms are an absolute necessity and there are a variety of them available in the market. However, those might not be to the best of your liking due to various reasons. From the ingredient list to the flavour, there are several reasons why you might not like the lip balms that are available in the market. Not to worry, DIY lip balms are here to the rescue.

You can make your own lip balms at home to get healthy lips. These lip balms can keep your lips moisturized and prevent it from drying. Also, these lip balms can help protect your lips from environmental factors that can damage your lips.

Here are some homemade lip balms that you can try to get healthy lips.

Strawberry lip balm

A lot of people love the flavour of strawberries and adding it to your lip balm can only be good. Melt beeswax and coconut oil in a double boiler. To it, add powdered dried strawberries and mix it well until combined well. You can also add a few drops of strawberry-flavoured oil. Now pour this mixture to lip balm containers.

Kokum butter lip balm

Kokum butter is extremely beneficial for your lips. It has vitamins that help to keep the lips healthy. Melt kokum butter, coconut oil and beeswax in a double boiler and stir it until mixed well. Pour it into lip balm containers. Let it cool and you can now use it.

Coconut and beeswax lip balm

This is an easy DIY lip balm. Melt equal parts of beeswax and coconut oil in a double boiler and mix it well. Pour this into lip balm containers and let it cool. After it cools, you can use it and the lip balm will keep your lips healthy and moisturised.

Cocoa butter lip balm

This is a lip balm that is extremely moisturizing for your lips. To make this lip balm, melt cocoa butter and coconut oil in a double boiler. Stir it well and you can also add vitamin E oil if you want to for added benefits. After it is mixed well, pour it into lip balm containers. Let it solidify and it is good to use.

Vanilla lip balm

For this lip balm, melt beeswax and coconut oil in a double boiler. Then, add a few drops of vanilla essential oil to the mixture and stir it properly before pouring it into lip balm containers. Let it cool completely before using it.

