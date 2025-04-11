Hanuman Jayanti 2025: Chant these mantras 108 times according to your zodiac sign for Lord Hanuman's blessings Chant Lord Hanuman's mantra according to your zodiac sign will help you get the blessings of the Lord. You will have to chant the mantra at least 108 times on the day of Hanuman Jayanti. Check out the mantras here.

Hanuman Jayanti, also known as Hanuman Janmotsav, is celebrated with a lot of joy and pomp across the country. It falls on Chaitra Purnima and this year, it will be celebrated on April 12. Chant Lord Hanuman's mantra according to your zodiac sign will help you get the blessings of the Lord. You will have to chant the mantra at least 108 times on the day of Hanuman Jayanti. It is believed that the Lord blesses his devotees with wealth and prosperity and fulfils their wishes.

Here are the mantras of the 12 zodiac signs.

Aries: People of this zodiac sign should chant the mantra 'Om Ram Hanumate Namah' on Hanuman Janmotsav. This increases your courage, valour and energy.

Taurus: The mantra 'Om Anjanisutaya Namah' will be beneficial for people of this zodiac. Chanting this mantra will give you progress and stability in life.

Gemini: Gemini people should chant the mantra 'Om Dharmanujaya Namah'. You can get success, wealth and prosperity by chanting this mantra.

Cancer: The mantra 'Om Bajrangaya Namah' is auspicious for people of this zodiac. Chanting it will set you free from worries and monetary problems.

Leo: Leo should chant the mantra 'Om Mahabalaya Namah' This boosts your confidence and you will experience peace of mind.

Virgo: Chanting the mantra 'Om Harye Namah' will be beneficial for the people of this zodiac. You will see progress in life and there will also be improvement your health.

Libra: People of Libra should chant the mantra 'Om Marutatmajaya Namah' on Hanuman Janmotsav. This will give you benefits in family life and career.

Scorpio: You should chant the mantra 'Om Sankatmochanaya Namah' at least 108 times on Hanuman Janmotsav. This will help you get rid of all the troubles in life.

Sagittarius: On the day of Hanuman Janmotsav, you should chant the mantra 'Om Shriramdutaay Namah'. This mantra gives you spiritual power.

Capricorn: Chanting the mantra 'Om Veer Hanumate Namah' helps the people of this zodiac get their work done. They also get wealth and happiness.

Aquarius: People of this zodiac should chant the mantra 'Om Chiranjeevinay Namah' on the day of Hanuman Janmotsav. This mantra gives you mental strength.

Pisces: You should chant the mantra 'Om Dronachaldharaya Namah' on the day of Hanuman Janmotsav. This gives you peace and also brings wealth and prosperity.

