Hanuman Jayanti 2025: Offer these things as prasad to Bajrangbali to get infinite blessings from Kesari Nandan Hanuman Janyanti will be celebrated on April 12. On this day, offer these things as bhog to Bajrangbali. By doing this, one gets the special blessings of Lord Hanuman.

The festival of Hanuman Jayanti (Hanuman Janmotsav) is considered very important in Hinduism. Every year, Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated on the full moon day of the Chaitra month. On this day, along with Lord Hanuman, Lord Ram and Goddess Sita are also worshiped. Special worship is done in temples on the day of Hanuman Jayanti. Along with this, the Ramayana, Hanuman Chalisa, and Sunderkand are also recited on this day. On the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, one must also offer prasad of Bajrangbali's favorite bhog. By doing this, the devotees can get infinite blessings from Kesari Nandan. So let us know what bhog should be offered to Lord Hanuman on the day of Hanuman Janmotsav.

Besan Laddu

Lord Hanuman is very fond of gram flour laddus. So, on the day of Hanuman Janmotsav, one must offer gram flour laddus to Bajrangbali. By doing this, the devotees get the desired results.

Bundi

On the day of Hanuman Janmotsav, you can also offer Bundi or Bundi laddus to Bajrangbali. By offering Bundi laddus, Lord Hanuman grants the desired boon to the devotee.

Imarti

To please Lord Hanuman, offer him Imarti. Offering Imarti to Bajrangbali on the day of Hanuman Jayanti fulfills every unfulfilled wish of the devotee.

Jaggery and Gram

It is said that offering jaggery and gram to Lord Hanuman removes Mangal Dosh. It also provides relief from all troubles. So, on the day of Hanuman Janmotsav, one must offer jaggery and gram to Lord Hanuman.

Banana

On the day of Hanuman Jayanti, do not forget to offer bananas to Pawanputra. Lord Hanuman loves bananas very much. By offering bananas, one gets the special blessings of Bajrangbali.

Kheer

On the day of Hanuman Jayanti, definitely offer kheer to Bajrangbali. By doing this, all the troubles of a person get removed. Along with this, Lord Hanuman also removes the problems related to money.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of anything.)