Goa Carnival 2025: Know dates, tickets, events and more about the spectacular event This year, Goa will witness the excitement of the Carnival festival from February 28. Here is the complete itinerary of dates and events for Goa's next carnival, which is expected to be the largest yet.

Preparations for Goa's traditional and much-loved carnival are in full swing. The Goa Tourism Department has selected Cleeven Mathew Fernandes as 'King Momo', who will lead this year's Carnival 2025. Hailing from Benaulim in South Goa, Fernandes was selected out of four applicants after a screening process. He will kick off the four-day festivities with the message "Eat, Drink and Be Merry!" The carnival will begin on February 28.

Director of Tourism Kedar Naik told PTI that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will flag off the float parade in Panaji.

Dates of the Goa Carnival 2025

The carnival will begin on February 28

March 1st, the carnival will be celebrated in Panaji

March 2nd it will be celebrated in Margao

March 3rd it will be celebrated in Vasco da Gama

March 4th, it will be celebrated in Mapusa and Morjim

Schedule of the Goa Carnival 2025

February 28: Porvorim, North Goa, will host the big curtain-raiser float procession.

March 1: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will formally kick off the festival as the colourful procession travels to Panaji.

March 2: More vibrant floats and performances mark the continuation of the celebrations in Margao, South Goa.

March 3: Vasco's parade, will highlight regional craftsmanship and culture.

March 4: The celebrations will come to a spectacular end with the last parades in Mapusa and Morjim, both in North Goa.

The attractions of Goa Carnival 2025

The main attractions of the Goa Carnival 2025 will be colourful parades, traditional dances, live music bands and decorated floats. Every street in the city will be filled with joy. People will dress up in colourful costumes and enjoy themselves to the fullest. For the Red & Black Dance, people must wear red and black costumes. The Goa Tourism Department has appealed to both tourists and locals to participate in the carnival and enjoy the cultural traditions of Goa.

Foods in Goa Carnival 2025

The Goa Carnival is also a food lover’s paradise, offering Pork Vindaloo, Bebinca, Feni and Prawn Balchao.

