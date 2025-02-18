Noida to host 4-day flower show: Check full schedule, timings, venue and more Get ready to be mesmerised by a kaleidoscope of colours! Noida is set to host a 4-day flower show, showcasing stunning blooms and floral arrangements. Check out the schedule, timings, and venue to plan your visit!

The 37th annual flower show, Vasant Utsav, will take place in Noida beginning on February 20 and running till February 23. The event, organised by the Noida Authority in partnership with the city's floriculture association, will take place at Helipad Ground/Shivalik Park in Sector-33A.

This year's theme is Maha Kumbh-inspired, 'Triveni Sangam of Prayagraj', and visitors will be greeted with a spectacular flowery entry. A 30-35-foot replica of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple will also be on show, and it is likely to be the event's centerpiece. Everyone can enter for free, and the show runs from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. IST on all four days.

With over 350 floral submissions and more than 40 vendors, this year's event is expected to be larger than the previous year. The festival begins on Friday with judging and an opening ceremony, followed by a variety of performances. The second day begins with blossom arrangements, cut bloom and vegetable sculptures, and a fusion band performance.

On the penultimate day, horticulture specialists will give an introduction to gardening, distribute prizes, and perform Indian cultural dances, while the final day will feature a flash painting competition, prize distribution, a closing ceremony with a laser show, and Kavi Sammelan.

The flowers on display will include alyssum, aster, brachycome, calendula, dianthus, gazania, larkspur, marigold, nasturtium, nemesia, Californian poppy, salvia, stock, verbena, and viola. It will also have over 80 stalls with nurseries and businesses offering gardening tools, pottery, manure, and other horticultural supplies.

Aside from the flower displays, the festival will feature seminars to teach schoolchildren about plantation techniques and how to turn kitchen trash into compost. A variety of food kiosks will also be put up, providing the ideal blend of nature. Street plays addressing societal themes will also be performed.

According to Vandana Tripathi, CEO of the Authority, substantial efforts have been made to guarantee that the event runs smoothly. Meanwhile, invitations have been sent to schools, corporate offices, colleges, and resident welfare associations (RWAs), and significant arrangements have been made to ensure the event runs smoothly.

