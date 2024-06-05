Global Running Day 2024: Brain Function to Weight Management, 5 surprising benefits of 10 minutes daily run

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5 surprising benefits of 10 minutes daily run

Global Running Day, celebrated annually on the first Wednesday of June, is a worldwide celebration of running that encourages people of all ages and abilities to get moving. In 2024, this special day falls on June 5, offering a perfect opportunity to highlight the incredible benefits of this simple yet powerful activity. While many might think that only long, intense running sessions yield significant health benefits, research shows that even a brief 10-minute daily run can make a remarkable difference. So, lace up your running shoes and take a step toward better health today! Here are five surprising benefits of running for just 10 minutes each day:

1. Boosts Mental Health

Running, even for a short duration, has been shown to release endorphins, often referred to as "feel-good" hormones. These chemicals interact with receptors in the brain to reduce the perception of pain and trigger a positive feeling in the body, similar to that of morphine. Just 10 minutes of running can help alleviate symptoms of anxiety and depression, providing a quick and effective mental health boost.

2. Improves Cardiovascular Fitness

Engaging in a 10-minute daily run can significantly enhance cardiovascular health. This brief period of aerobic exercise helps increase heart rate, improve blood circulation, and strengthen the heart muscle. Regular short runs can lower the risk of cardiovascular diseases, such as heart attacks and strokes, by keeping the heart and blood vessels in good condition.

3. Enhances Brain Function

Running increases blood flow to the brain, which can lead to improved cognitive function. Studies have found that even short bursts of physical activity can boost memory, enhance concentration, and improve overall brain performance. A 10-minute run can stimulate the production of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), a protein that supports the survival of existing neurons and encourages the growth of new neurons and synapses.

4. Aids in Weight Management

While it might seem too brief to make a difference, a 10-minute daily run can contribute to weight management. This consistent physical activity helps burn calories, which, combined with a balanced diet, can aid in maintaining a healthy weight. Over time, these short runs can add up, leading to significant calorie expenditure and preventing weight gain.

5. Strengthens Muscles and Bones

Running is a weight-bearing exercise that helps build and maintain muscle and bone density. Even short runs can stimulate the growth of muscle fibres and strengthen the bones by putting a healthy amount of stress on them. This can be particularly beneficial for preventing age-related muscle loss and conditions like osteoporosis.

Global Running Day 2024 is an excellent reminder of the joys and benefits of running. Whether you’re an experienced runner or just starting, incorporating a 10-minute run into your daily routine can have profound impacts on both your physical and mental well-being. This simple, accessible form of exercise offers a myriad of benefits that contribute to a healthier, happier life.

ALSO READ: Global Running Day 2024: 5 benefits of starting your day with a quick run