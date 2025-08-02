Gauahar Khan shares how she lost 10 kg in 10 days after giving birth, reveals her diet plan A lot of new mother find it difficult to loose weight after giving birth. But Gauahar Khan lost 10 kg in 10 days after giving birth to her son, Zehaan. She also made a comeback on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 as a co-host. Check out her weight loss plan here.

New Delhi:

Actress and model Gauahar Khan, in 2023 gave birth to a baby boy and is now expecting her second child. Khan gained weight during her pregnancy, which is completely normal. However, a lot of new mother find it difficult to loose weight after giving birth. In most cases, this happens because of the physical and emotional changes that motherhood brings. But Gauahar Khan lost 10 kg in 10 days after giving birth to her son, Zehaan.

She also made a comeback on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 as a co-host. In a recent conversation with Debina Bonnerjee, Khan shared her weight loss journey and also her diet plan. Read on to know.

Gauahar Khan's 10 kg weight loss

Earlier, Khan took to her Instagram story to share that she had lost 10 kgs in 10 days after giving birth to Zeehan. She also spoke about her weight loss during a conversation on The Debina Bonnerjee Show.

The 41-year-old actress said, "I was conscious that I'm going to be on screen again, and I can't take that lightly. For six months, I breastfed but I was not exclusively breastfeeding; I was also using formula. But for those six months, I didn't take care of my food that much as I was breastfeeding and I had that responsibility. I was eating normal food, keeping in mind the carbohydrates, fat and protein content needed for Zehaan."

Gauahar Khan's Diet Plan

During the conversation, Khan said she weaned Zeehan off breastmilk after six month of his birth. And since then, she has followed a diet that includes only soups and salads. She said, "Six months after his birth, I decided to wean him off breast milk and from that day I went on an only salad diet. My diet was only leaves and soup. I zipped my mouth. I literally did. I was not on a diet. I was eating things properly, but it used to be salads and soup form. I left non-veg. I left mutton. It is my most favourite thing to eat, but I left it because it is high in calories. I left all that because I wanted to work."

She said that she ate three meals a day but those were only soups and salads. She didn't take any professional help for her diet and was on a self-guided routine during the period.

The actress also revealed that she faced criticism for her weight loss. She got comments like "You are making other women feel bad" or "You have trainers", but she said, "No, I don't have any expensive gym trainers. I don't have any diets being given to me..."

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

