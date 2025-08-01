Natasha Poonawalla looks ravishing in leather blouse, asymmetrical saree drape; check pics here For her latest outing, Poonawalla choose to wear a saree, however, it was not just any saree. The red saree had its own quirks that she paired with a black leather blouse. Check her outfit here.

Natasha Poonawalla is known for her impeccable style and fashion. She is often spotted wearing outfits from some of the best fashion house from the country and also across the globe. From wearing a gold tulle Sabyasachi sari with a handmade metal bustier by Schiaparelli at Met Gala to angarakha-style gown from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for the opening of NMACC, Poonawalla has time and again been a true fashion icon.

For her latest outing, Poonawalla choose to wear a saree, however, it was not just any saree. The red saree had its own quirks that she paired with a black leather blouse.

Natasha Poonawalla's Red Saree Look

The 43-year-old philanthropist looked every bit glamourous as she shared pictures from what seems like a yacht. The saree featured a thigh-high slit with which gave it a sultry edge. She paired the saree with a black leather sleeveless blouse. She opted for a tailored slim pallu that added to her entire outfit.

Poonawalla's Accessories and Makeup

She went the extra mile for her accessories. She wore a chunky silver bracelets with statement rings and earrings. She left her hair loose in beach waves. For makeup, she choose to keep it minimal with nude lips, dewy skin and defined eyes.

Poonawalla was present at the pre-wedding gala of Amazon mogul Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez. For her look, she wore a show-stopping, dramatic red outfit that had big, bold, heart-shaped prints and delicate fringe details. To provide the look with an extra glamour element, Natasha donned an exemplary diamond necklace, gleaming hair accessories, and timeless black pumps.

