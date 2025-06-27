Gastroenterologist shares 5 effective foods to support liver health this monsoon Keep your liver healthy this monsoon with these 5 effective foods recommended by a gastroenterologist. Know the best dietary choices to support liver health and boost immunity during the rainy season.

New Delhi:

The monsoon season, while offering a much-needed respite from the summer heat, presents a set of health challenges that can place additional stress on the liver. The liver, responsible for filtering toxins, aiding digestion, and metabolising nutrients, is particularly vulnerable during this season due to increased humidity, digestive disturbances, and higher susceptibility to infections.

Moreover, liver diseases such as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), now classified as Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease (MASLD), are on the rise. According to Dr Varun Teja, MD, DM (Medical Gastro), Consultant Medical Gastroenterologist, Apollo Hospitals, Visakhapatnam, MASLD is primarily driven by metabolic dysfunctions such as obesity, diabetes, and hypercholesterolaemia, rather than alcohol consumption alone. The Health of the Nation report highlights the alarming statistics: in 2024, 65% of individuals screened for liver health had signs of fatty liver, with 52% of them showing normal liver enzyme levels.

With the rains come cooler days, muddy shoes, and—for many of us—a digestive system that feels a little off. You may not think much about your liver during this season, but maybe you should. This quiet, hard-working organ takes on extra load during monsoons. The good news? What’s on your plate can make a real difference.

Let’s walk through five everyday foods that might just give your liver the extra support it needs right now.

1. Turmeric

You’ve likely had turmeric in your food today without even noticing it. But beyond its colour and flavour, turmeric has this compound—curcumin—that’s quite the multitasker. It fights inflammation and keeps oxidative stress in check, both of which are troublemakers for liver health. A pinch in your curry, warm milk, or even tea could quietly be doing your liver a favour. Nothing fancy—just regular, home-style cooking.

2. Greens

We’ve all grown up hearing “Eat your greens”—and with good reason. Whether it’s spinach in your dal or a methi paratha on Sunday, these leafy veggies do more than fill your plate. They help things move along in the gut, support bile flow (which the liver depends on), and prevent too much fat from sticking around where it shouldn’t. Nothing flashy—just slow, steady support where it matters.

3. Citrus Fruits

Lemons, oranges, even grapefruit if you can find it—these fruits are packed with vitamin C. That’s good news for your liver. Vitamin C helps it clean house, neutralise toxins, and even repair itself. Grapefruit has something extra—a compound called naringenin—that may stop fat from piling up in liver cells. It’s a quiet kind of protection, wrapped in a sweet-and-sour bite.

4. Ginger

There’s something about ginger that just feels right during the rains. Beyond the warmth it brings, it also helps with bile production and reduces inflammation. It plays well with the liver’s needs—especially when digestion slows down in this weather. Drop a few slices in hot water, or throw some into your curry. Nothing complicated.

5. Papaya

Papaya doesn’t usually make it to anyone’s “superfood” list—but maybe it should. Beyond its soft texture and light sweetness, it quietly supports your system in more ways than one. It’s got enzymes that help break things down (especially after heavy meals), and it’s rich in stuff like beta-carotene and vitamin C, which help the liver stay balanced and less stressed. It’s not loud, but it’s reliable—kind of like a quiet helper in the background.

Food’s a great starting point—but it’s not the whole story. Monsoon makes us slow down, and maybe that’s the reminder we need: check in with your health. Move a little, eat a bit better, and go for that health screening you’ve been putting off. Liver issues are rising in India, and they often go unnoticed until it’s too late.

ALSO READ: Is monsoon weather slowing down your body? Here's how you can boost lymphatic flow naturally