Is monsoon weather slowing down your body? Here's how you can boost lymphatic flow naturally

As there is a drop in the temperature and pressure in the atmosphere during the monsoon, and moreover, the rate of absorption of sunlight for vitamin D is very low during this season, the lymphatic flow is reduced in the body. The lymphatic system is one of the very important systems of the body because it removes all the toxins and acts like the drainage system for the body, keeps the immune system activated, and also regulates the body fluids. The lymphatic system cannot be regulated on its own like the other systems; it needs deep breathing and muscle movement to work effectively.

According to Dr Narendra Shetty, Chief Wellness Officer, during the monsoon, people tend to be less active, and issues like water retention and slower digestion can further slow lymphatic drainage. This can result in fatigue, swelling, joint stiffness, and a drop in immunity. Yoga provides a natural way to stimulate lymphatic flow through specific movements, breathwork, and poses that use gravity to assist drainage.

Effective yoga practices for lymphatic health:

1. Viparita Karani (Legs-Up-the-Wall Pose)

Lie on your back with your legs extended up a wall and arms relaxed at your sides.

Remain in this position for 5–10 minutes, breathing deeply.

This pose leverages gravity to help move lymph from the legs and lower abdomen, reduces swelling, and encourages relaxation.

Avoid if you have glaucoma or serious neck/back conditions.

2. Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

Lie face down, place your palms under your shoulders, and gently lift your chest while keeping your pelvis on the ground.

Hold for 15–30 seconds before releasing.

This posture opens lymph nodes in the chest and abdomen, aids digestion, and improves circulation to key immune organs.

People with any kind of recent abdominal surgeries or hernias, please avoid practising this asana.

3. Utkatasana (Chair Pose)

Stand with feet hip-width apart, bend your knees as if sitting in an invisible chair, and stretch your arms overhead.

Hold for 15–30 seconds, maintaining steady breath.

This yoga pose activates lymphatic vessels in the groin and thighs and boosts circulation by engaging large muscle groups.

Avoid if you have knee arthritis or balance problems.

4. Nadi Shodhana (Alternate Nostril Breathing)

Sit comfortably with your spine straight and eyes closed.

Use the nasikasikagra mudra in yoga during the process.

Inhale through the left nostril, then switch and exhale through the right.

Repeat for 5–10 minutes.

This breathing technique supports lymphatic detoxification, calms the nervous system, and helps clear both physical and mental blockages as it activates both hemispheres of the brain. Avoid this pranayama if you have nasal congestion or severe respiratory issues long-term.

Conclusion

As the weather is also dull, the sluggishness is not only in the air but also in your physical body, leading to fatigue, swelling, and lowered immunity. These simple yoga asanas and pranayamas, backed by both ancient yogic wisdom and modern research, can activate your lymphatic system naturally and holistically. Regular practice ensures better detoxification, lighter energy, and stronger immunity—rain or shine.

