10,000 steps a day vs 30 mins of Japanese walking: Which is beneficial for health?

Walking is one of the world's most universal exercises; walking can be done by anyone because it needs no equipment, no charge, and can virtually be done anywhere. There are questions, nonetheless, on how to do it best: Should you walk 10,000 steps per day, or is there a better option? A new Japanese walking method is starting to disrupt the old step-counting regime.

Benefits of 10,000 steps a day

The 10,000-step benchmark has been the subject of fitness debate for decades. This five-mile equivalent of walking has become the world benchmark for a day's activity. Smartphone applications and fitness trackers simplify it for people to track progress towards the target.

Taking 10,000 steps each day has many proven health advantages. Research shows that this amount of activity is beneficial for staying a healthy weight, heart health, and mental health. Many different studies show that people who meet this goal each day have lower risk factors for heart disease, diabetes, and depression.

An extremely important 2022 study of 78,430 adults residing in the United Kingdom measured their daily steps and risk of dementia. "Our results suggest that a total of about 9800 daily steps may be ideal to reduce dementia risk. We estimated the minimum dose to be approximately 3800 steps per day, which was linked with a 25% reduced incidence of dementia," said the authors of the study.

But it would be difficult for those who have joint issues. Moreover, 10,000 steps imply walking for over an hour, something that may not be feasible for everyone.

What is the Japanese Interval Walking Technique?

IWT, developed in Japan, is an exercise of three minutes of slowness and three minutes of speed alternately for 30 minutes every day. It is not steps but alternating speed to boost cardiovascular work and burn calories at a higher rate in less time.

Japanese Walking vs 10,000 Steps: Which is better?

Japanese found a way to walk with more benefits than the ancient 10,000 steps. They call it interval walking, i.e., interchanging 3 minutes of normal walking with 3 minutes of fast walking, as if you have to catch an urgent meeting on time.

In contrast to 10,000 steps a day of walking, the Japanese method is better in a number of important areas. They are better blood pressure control, lower risk of stroke, better mood, stronger immune system, and sleep. Studies indicate that this technique has the ability to significantly improve cardiovascular health and fitness.

How to begin Japanese interval walking?

First, warm up by walking easily for 3-5 minutes. Second, switch between three minutes of slow walking and three minutes of rapid walking. Cool down with a 3-5 minute cool-down. This is joint-friendly, time-saving, and highly effective.

So if you're interested in something new to challenge you or a more streamlined way to boost your health, give Japanese interval walking a try!

