Kefir to Jun: Nutritionist shares the best drinks to improve gut health

The importance of gut health can sometimes be easily overlooked. Although it is of course linked to stomach aches, the gut also influences digestion, the immune system, and even a person's mood. While most people taking care of their gut health pay attention to what they eat, we should not forget that it is also linked to what we drink, and that certain beverages can harm the gut, while other help to make it healthier.

Lauren Manaker, a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, advises on eating habits to improve body health. In an article written for Health, Manaker lists 9 gut friendly beverages that boosts the microbiome, and that have either probiotics, fibre, or anti-inflammatory effects.

Kefir

Kefir is a fermented dairy product that originates from Eastern Europe. The fermentation process used to make it creates bio-active compounds like kefiran and bio-active peptides, as well as organic acids. Research suggests that these compounds may contribute to kefir’s ability to fight harmful microbes in the gut and in other areas of the body.

Kombucha

Kombucha is a fizzy fermented tea traditionally consumed in Eastern Asia. Thanks again to its fermentation process, kombucha contains probiotics that improves the gut's microbiome, antioxidants that help in preventing inflammation, and B vitamins and enzymes which increase immunity.

Beetroot Juice

Beetroot juice is rich in dietary nitrates, which boost blood flow, including to the digestive tract. It also contains polyphenols, fibre and betain, which can boost digestion, reduce inflammation and improve liver health.

Jun

Jun is a fermented tea made with green tea. Very similar to kombucha, it is however usually seen as of better quality, because made with honey instead of sugar. It is lower on acidity than kombucha, making it ideal for those with sensitive digestion. Jun is also rich in probiotics that help support a diverse gut microbiome, and in antioxidants that reduce gut inflammation and even support women's hormonal balance.

Prune Juice

100% prune juice naturally contains fibre and sorbitol, which is key for digestive health and helps to naturally prevent and relieve constipation.

Ginger Tea

Ginger tea stimulates digestion and reduce bloating, as its natural anti-inflammatory and carminative properties regulate bowel movement.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple Cider Vinegar contains acetic acid, which supports digestive enzymes and promotes the breakdown of food. Mixed with water and honey, it can also help regulate stomach acidity, creating an environment where good bacteria flourish.

Peppermint Tea

Peppermint tea is a very good drink for the gut, as it has numerous positive effects on its health. It can relax the muscles of the gastrointestinal system, prevent indigestion and bloating, and sooth people with irritable bowel syndrome.

Turmeric Latte

Turmeric latte is often referred to as “golden milk” for its health benefits. It contains curcumin, which is known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, that help calm the digestive system and improve the overall gut health.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

