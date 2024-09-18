Gas-inflated stomach? Include celery seeds in your diet to get relief from bloating

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Use celery seeds to get relief from bloating.

Many times, unhealthy food increases the problem of gas and acidity in the stomach. Due to gas, the stomach gets bloated and mild pain also starts. Sometimes, gas can cause pain in different parts of the stomach when it moves. In such a situation, if you want to get immediate relief, then take 1 packet of celery. This will give you immediate relief from gas and acidity. Celery is considered very good for the stomach and digestion. Celery contains a compound called thymol which provides relief from gas, acidity and indigestion. This will flatten the bloated stomach as soon as you eat it.

In Ayurveda, celery is considered a medicine. The celery present in your kitchen provides relief from many problems. Whenever you have gas or acidity or eat some gas-containing food, take 1 spoonful of celery powder after that. Eating lightly ground celery will have an immediate effect. The bloated stomach due to bloating will start shrinking as soon as you eat celery.

Consumption of celery is beneficial for gas

If you eat celery by mixing black salt and asafoetida, then its benefits are doubled. Asafoetida has anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial, antiseptic and antispasmodic properties which are beneficial for the stomach. At the same time, black salt also reduces problems related to digestion. When you eat these three things together, many types of stomach-related problems are cured.

Celery, black salt and asafoetida are effective

You can prepare this mixture at home. It can also be made by grinding it like a powder. You have to add 10 grams of asafoetida to it. Take about 300 grams of celery and 200 grams of black salt. Mix all the things and grind them. You can also mix it and keep it. You can eat 1-2 spoons of it in the morning and evening whenever you want. This will give immediate relief from gas and acidity. You can prepare this powder and keep it. Whenever you eat things causing flatulence and gas, then definitely eat 1 spoonful of this powder.

(This article is for general information, please consult a doctor before adopting any remedy)

ALSO READ: Apple cider vinegar for weight loss: Know who should consume, best time to drink