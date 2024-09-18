Apple cider vinegar for weight loss: Know who should consume, best time to drink

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know who should consume apple cider vinegar.

Apple cider vinegar, also known as ACV, has gained popularity in recent years as an all-natural remedy for various health issues. From promoting digestion to improving skin health, this powerful elixir has a long list of benefits. However, one of its most significant uses is for weight loss.

The idea of using apple cider vinegar for weight loss may seem too good to be true, but there is scientific evidence to support its effectiveness.

Understanding Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is made by fermenting crushed apples with yeast and bacteria, resulting in the formation of acetic acid. This acid gives ACV its strong sour taste and pungent smell. It also contains various nutrients like vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that are beneficial for our overall health.

ACV has been used for centuries as a natural remedy to treat a wide range of health issues. However, in recent years, it has gained popularity as a weight loss aid due to its ability to suppress appetite, boost metabolism, and aid in fat burning.

Who should consume apple cider vinegar and who should avoid it?

When we spoke to Dietician Shikha Srivastava, Co-Founder of Nutricare Clinic, she said that apple vinegar is possibly safe when used as a medicine, short-term. But it is possibly unsafe when used in large amounts, long-term. Consuming large amounts of apple cider vinegar long-term might lead to problems such as low levels of potassium. The person is having an issue with weight loss, high cholesterol, kidney stones or in case of PCOS can take. People with other medical conditions like those who have arthritis issues, acidity, ulcers or other gastric issues, and pregnant and lactating mothers, are taking any medicine for other conditions not allowed.

What is the best time to drink apple cider vinegar?

The best time to take apple cider vinegar is empty stomach; however, if there is any issue of acidity then take it before lunch.

Remember to always listen to your body and consult with a healthcare professional before making any significant changes to your diet. With the right approach and mindset, you can achieve your weight loss goals and reap the many other benefits that apple cider vinegar has to offer.

