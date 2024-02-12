Ganesha Jayanti 2024: Know date, puja muhurat, significance, rituals and more

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Know the date, puja muhurat, rituals and everything about Ganesha Jayanti 2024.

The month of Magh is going on, and the holy festival of Ganesha Jayanti is also celebrated in this month. According to the Hindu calendar, this festival is celebrated every year on the Chaturthi date of Shukla Paksha of the month of Magh. Apart from Ganesha Jayanti, it is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi. Talking about dates, the favourite date of Shri Ganesha is Chaturthi, hence this date is addressed by his name only which we know as Vinayak Chaturthi or Ganesh Chaturthi.

In Sanatan culture, there is a tradition to worship Lord Ganesha before any festivals or rituals. He is the first worshipable god among all the gods. It is believed that by observing fast on the day of Ganesh Jayanti and properly worshipping Shri Ganesha, all the wishes of a person are fulfilled with the blessings of Lord Ganesha and wealth remains throughout his life. Let us know according to the Hindu calendar when this time Ganesh Jayanti of Magh month will be celebrated, what will be the auspicious time of worship and its method.

Ganesha Jayanti Auspicious Date and Time

Ganesha Jayanti: Tuesday, February 13. Magh month Shukla Paksha Chaturthi date start: February 12, Monday, starting from 5.44 pm. Magh month Shukla Paksha Chaturthi date ending: February 13, Tuesday, ending at 2:41 pm. Time for midday puja: Tuesday, February 13, 2024, before noon, from 11:29 a.m. to 1:42 p.m. Total duration of puja: 2 hours 14 minutes.

Ganesha Jayanti Puja Rituals

On the day of Ganesh Jayanti of the Magh month, wake up early in the morning in Brahma Muhurta, take a bath and wear clean clothes.

Before worshipping Lord Ganesha, install the idol of Lord Ganesha on a pedestal in the puja room.

After worshipping Gajanan, start the puja by taking water in one hand and taking a pledge to perform the puja ritual.

After taking the resolution of worship, you should bow to God with folded lips. After this, offer worship materials like Durva, fruits, flowers, dry fruits, Akshat, Naivedya Modak etc. to him as per your devotion.

After offering puja materials to Lord Ganesha, take camphor, burn it and perform aarti to receive his blessings.

On this day, if you want, you can praise Lord Ganesha or do any recitation of his to get the immense blessings of Shri Ganesha.

Before concluding the worship of Lord Ganesha, you should offer dry fruits and sweets to him and then distribute them among the family and people around you as per your capacity and in the end, bow down to the Lord and seek his blessings.

