When is Basant Panchami 2024? Know correct date, puja muhurat, rituals and more

As we welcome a new year, it's time to start planning for all the upcoming festivals and celebrations. One of the most auspicious and joyous festivals in India is Basant Panchami, also known as Vasant Panchami. This festival is dedicated to the arrival of spring and the worship of Goddess Saraswati, the Hindu goddess of knowledge, art, and music. As we prepare for Basant Panchami 2024, let's dive into the significance, rituals, and dates of this vibrant festival.

When is Basant Panchami 2024?

Basant Panchami falls on the fifth day (Panchami) of the bright half (Shukla Paksha) of the Hindu month of Magha. In 2024, Basant Panchami will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 14. This date may vary based on the lunar calendar and can also fall on a different day in some parts of India. However, the essence and importance of this festival remain the same throughout the country.

Basant Panchami 2024 Date and Time:

Panchami Tithi Begins: February 13, 2024, at 02:41 PM

Panchami Tithi Ends: February 14, 2024, at 12:09 PM

Puja Muhurat: February 14, 2024 from 06:17 AM to 12:01 PM

Basant Panchami Madhyahna Moment: 12:01 PM

Significance of Basant Panchami:

Basant Panchami marks the end of winter and the beginning of spring. It is a celebration of nature's rebirth and renewal after a long period of hibernation. Basant Panchami is also celebrated as the birthday of Goddess Saraswati. According to Hindu mythology, she was born on this day and is believed to be the embodiment of knowledge, wisdom, and creativity. People worship her to seek blessings for success in education, music, art, and other creative pursuits.

Basant Panchami Rituals:

On the day of Basant Panchami, devotees wake up early in the morning and take a bath before sunrise. They dress in yellow clothes, which symbolize the colour of spring and new beginnings. Yellow flowers, especially marigolds, are used in decorations and offerings to the deity.

The puja muhurat for Basant Panchami is considered to be highly auspicious. The best time for puja is during the muhurat of Panchami Tithi, which lasts for approximately 3 hours and 41 minutes. Devotees visit temples dedicated to Goddess Saraswati and offer prayers and offerings. It is also a common practice to perform Saraswati puja at home.

Another important ritual is the offering of yellow-coloured food items such as saffron rice, sweets, and fruits. These food items are then distributed as Prasadam (blessed food) among family, friends, and neighbours.