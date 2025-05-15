From Hydration to Herbal Remedies: Expert recommends natural ways to prevent heat stroke during summer Beat the heat with expert-approved tips! Know natural ways to prevent heat stroke during summer, from hydration hacks to herbal remedies. Stay safe and healthy!

As the mercury rises, the risk of heat stroke looms large. Prolonged exposure to scorching temperatures can lead to this life-threatening condition, making it crucial to take preventive measures. In this article, Dr Narendra K Shetty, Chief Wellness Officer, Kshemavana Naturopathy and Yoga Centre, recommends natural ways to beat the heat, from simple hydration tips to potent herbal remedies, to help you stay safe and healthy during the sweltering summer months.

1. Adequate Hydration

Maintaining fluid balance is important in preventing heat stroke. Naturopathy recommends:

Minimum 3–4 litres of water per day is very much necessary during peak summer months; normal water can also be substituted using infused water.

Taking liquids with electrolyte-rich fluids like tender coconut water with lemon squeezed in it, lemon water with salt and jaggery, and homemade herbal teas.

Hydrotherapy: Regular cold compresses on the head , neck, and spine or hip baths help regulate body temperature and support cooling of the body(1).

2. Herbal Remedies

Certain herbs can naturally cool the body and support thermoregulation:

Coriander Seed Infusion: Boil the seeds and allow them to cool down and drink; they act as a coolant.

Aloe vera: It helps reduce body heat internally and externally; it can be taken as a smoothie or applied locally on skin.

Amla (Indian gooseberry) juice: Rich in Vitamin C and antioxidants, it aids in reducing internal heat (2).

Mint and Tulsi: Infused in water or taken as tea to detoxify and refresh.

3. Dietary Modifications

Naturopathic diet plays a crucial role in heat management:

Watery fruits: watermelon, muskmelon, cucumber, and oranges.

Onion has quercetin, which is beneficial against heat-related issues.

Research also says capsaicin in chilli peppers produces a cooling effect by sending a message to the brain indicating that the body is overheating and sweating more than usual.

Avoid oily and fermented foods, which can increase internal heat.

Encourage seasonal, local produce that has natural cooling properties.

Use buttermilk and curd in meals for probiotic and cooling benefits.

4. Clothing and Environment

Wear loose, breathable cotton clothing.

Preferably wear light-coloured clothing.

Use wet towels or sheet wraps during high temperatures.

Stay indoors between 12 PM and 4 PM, or ensure proper shading and ventilation if outdoors.

5. Lifestyle and Yogic Practices

Practice Shitali and Sheetkari Pranayama, which have a cooling effect on the body.

Practice Nadishodhana pranayama, which also balances the energy level whole body and helps in homeostasis.

Avoid excessive physical activity during peak heat hours.

Incorporate yoga nidra or guided relaxation to reduce metabolic heat production.

6. Emergency First Aid

In case of early signs (dizziness, weakness):

Apply cold packs to the head, neck, and armpits.

Give lime water with salt or ORS with herbs (like cumin or fennel) to restore hydration.

Ensure the patient rests in a shaded, cool environment.

Cover the person with cool or damp sheets.

Give some cold water to sip.

Conclusion:

Naturopathy and Yoga is mainly preventive and curative medicine, and they're customised based on the seasonal changes that align with the body's needs. With correct hydration, herbal remedies , dietary modification, and lifestyle changes, heat stroke can be effectively managed or prevented.

