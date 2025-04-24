Fitness coach shares his '3-move arm workout' that can help tone your flabby arms Losing fat from your arms and toning them can sometimes be challenging. However, doing the right exercise can help you immensely. Fitness coach shared his '3-move arm workout' that he describes as 'number 1 workout for flabby arms'. Check it out here.

New Delhi:

Weight loss can sometimes be difficult, and that can be from any part of the body, even if it's your arms. Losing fat from your arms and toning them can sometimes be challenging. However, doing the right exercise can help you immensely. Fitness coach Patrick Hong shared his '3-move arm workout' that he describes as 'number 1 workout for flabby arms'.

Hong shared a video on Instagram, the caption of which read, "My arms look flabby no matter how much I workout… If that’s you—this actually works. No dumbbells. No gym. Just 10 minutes to tone your triceps, shoulders, and tighten that underarm jiggle. Save this 3-move arm workout and do it from your living room."

He further wrote, "Try 2 rounds—you’ll feel the burn by the end.."

Hong shared three exercises that can help you tone your arms. These include

Overhead Extensions (12 reps)

Plank Shoulder Taps (12 reps each side)

Tricep Dips (10 to 12 reps)

Hong shares more details about the workout in the video. For exercise number 1, he says, "Try this 10-minute upper body routine – no gym required. You are going to feel the burn in round 2. Set a 10-minute timer and complete as many rounds as possible."

For exercise number 2, he said, "Make sure you keep your hips stable so you can really activate your core.."

For the third exercise, he said, "Do tricep dips on a chair, a couch or a bench – whatever you can find. Optional: have your feet out to carry more weight, so you can emphasise on the flabby arms. That is it, give that a go."

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

