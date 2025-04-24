Tanning, Sunburns and Heat Rashes: Expert explains what Indian skin needs to know this summer As summer approaches in India, we tend to get heat rashes, sunburns, and other skin challenges. In this article, an expert has explained what an Indian skin needs to know this summer and how to take proper protection.

New Delhi:

As Indian summers scorch on, skin often takes the hit. From sunburns to prickly heat, the harsh sun and humidity can cause serious seasonal skin stress. Indian skin, with its unique melanin content, tends to react with heightened sensitivity and pigmentation. Here’s how to stay sun-safe and skin-strong.

Sunburns & Tanning: The UV Overload

What Happens:

Indian skin naturally has more melanin, which offers some protection, but it's still vulnerable to sun-induced damage. Dr Aparna Santhanam, dermatologist and skin expert at ITC Dermafique, warns of premature ageing and sun allergies due to UV overexposure, the need for a sunscreen offering Full Light Technology, and how it works.

The Need for Full Light Technology in a Sunscreen:

Traditional sunscreens are based on UVA and UVB rays, but research has shown that visible light and infrared radiation cause damage. Full Light Technology gives a complete shield against the whole light spectrum. Dr. Aparna says, "The skin's exposure to the full spectrum of light can contribute to premature ageing, pigmentation, and even changes in skin texture over time." Sunscreens with the added advantage of Full Light Technology offer total protection and are therefore essential in the prevention of these long-term effects. Protecting skin against all kinds of light ensures it remains young, radiant, and free from the early signs of ageing. Dr. Santhanam comments, "It is the best blend of superior protection with improved skincare benefits that makes Full Light Technology a must-have in every skincare routine."

Heat Rash (Prickly Heat): A Common Summer Bummer

What Happens:

Blocked sweat glands lead to trapped sweat beneath the skin, causing red, itchy boils known as milia that appear on the trunk and back. In addition, folds of skin may develop itchy rashes that may be irritating.

What to Do:

Wear breathable fabrics like cotton

Avoid heavy creams and occlusive skincare

Stay cool and dry as much as possible—from the inside out

Protecting against the sun isn’t just about avoiding tanning — it’s about shielding your skin from long-term damage. Choose smart sun protection and let your skin breathe this season.

