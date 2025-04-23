Want to get healthy and glowing skin? Apply watermelon peel on face in these 5 ways Know the secret to radiant skin with watermelon peel! Learn 5 simple ways to use watermelon peel on your face for a healthy and glowing complexion. Get ready to unlock your natural glow!

As the summer season sets in, watermelon becomes a refreshing staple in many households. Not only is it a delicious and hydrating snack, but its benefits don't stop at consumption. While most of us discard the peel, it can actually be a game-changer for your skincare routine. Rich in nutrients, watermelon peels can be used to create a nourishing face pack that tackles various skin issues and leaves your skin feeling hydrated and radiant. Perfect for the summer months, a watermelon peel face pack can give you an instant glow. Let's dive into the 5 simple ways of applying watermelon peel on the face.

1. Watermelon peel and gram flour

You can make a face pack of watermelon peels and gram flour and apply it on the face. For this, remove the white part of the watermelon peels. Now grind them finely and make a paste and add a little gram flour to it. Now apply this paste on the face. After half an hour, wash the face with water. This will provide hydration to the skin. Gram flour will remove the stickiness caused by heat. It will also keep the skin cool.

2. Watermelon peel and raw milk

You can also apply watermelon peel paste by mixing raw milk on your face. For this, take 2 teaspoons of watermelon peel paste. Add half a teaspoon of raw milk to it. Apply it on the face and leave it for half an hour. Raw milk cleanses the face deeply. It easily removes all the dirt and dust accumulated on the skin. Applying this face pack will also bring an instant glow to the face.

3. Watermelon peel and aloe vera

Watermelon peel and aloe vera face pack can also be made. For this, take watermelon peels and grind them finely. Now add 2 teaspoons of aloe vera gel to it. Apply this pack on the face and wash the skin with water after 40 minutes. Aloe vera provides moisture to the skin. Aloe vera contains antioxidants, which help in keeping the skin healthy. For better results, you can use this face pack 2-3 times a week.

4. Watermelon peel and rose water

Watermelon peel and rose water face pack is also beneficial for summer. To make this face pack, grind the watermelon peels and make a thick paste. Add rose water to it and then apply it on the face. After half an hour, wash the face with normal water. Rose water hydrates and moisturises the skin. It also removes skin problems caused by heat. Therefore, you must try this face pack in summer.

5. Watermelon Peel and sandalwood powder

It is also good to apply a face pack of watermelon peel and sandalwood powder in summer. For this, take 2 teaspoons of watermelon peel paste. Mix half a teaspoon of sandalwood powder in it and then apply it on the face. After half an hour, wash the face with normal water. Sandalwood powder cools the skin. It also relieves tanning, sunburn and blemishes. Applying sandalwood powder also soothes skin irritation and redness.

