5 skincare secrets to glowing, wrinkle-free skin for women in their 40s

Be it women or men, everyone starts facing many health problems after the age of 40. After this age, the skin also starts becoming loose and lifeless. Especially, women's skin starts looking older after this age. In such a situation, some women resort to various expensive skincare products. Also, they also take treatments to keep the skin young. Whereas most women resort to home remedies to keep the skin young and beautiful. If you are also 40+ and want to keep your skin young, then you can try these home remedies on your face before bathing. These home remedies will also remove skin wrinkles and fine lines. Let's know what women in their 40s should apply to their face for glowing skin.

1. Apply turmeric and curd paste

40+ women can apply turmeric and curd paste on the face. Turmeric and curd paste are beneficial in curing skin-related problems. For this, take 2 teaspoons of curd and add a pinch of turmeric to it. Now apply this paste on the face. After half an hour, wash the face with normal water. Applying turmeric and curd paste tightens the skin. This makes the skin soft and glowing. Turmeric and curd are effective in removing skin blemishes. Also, they reduce wrinkles and fine lines.

2. Apply a papaya face pack

If you are a 40+ woman, then you can apply a papaya face pack on your face. Applying a papaya face pack is beneficial for women above 40 years of age. Actually, papaya has antioxidant properties, which remove many skin-related problems. Papaya reduces wrinkles and fine lines of the skin. This enhances the glow of the skin. Papaya exfoliates the skin. This removes all the dirt and impurities accumulated on the skin. For better results, you can apply a papaya face pack twice a week.

3. Apply aloe vera gel

Aloe vera gel is very beneficial for the skin. People of all ages can apply aloe vera gel on the face. Women over 40 years of age can also apply aloe vera gel to the face. Aloe vera has moisturising properties, which provide moisture to the skin. Aloe vera gel hydrates the skin. The antioxidant properties present in it are also effective in removing blemishes, wrinkles, and fine lines. To reduce the signs of ageing, you can apply aloe vera gel to the face daily.

4. Multani mitti and rose water

If you are 40+, then you can use a mixture of Multani Mitti and rose water on the face. For this, take 2 teaspoons of Multani Mitti. Add rose water to it and then apply it on the face. After half an hour, wash the face with normal water. This will enhance the glow of the skin. Multani Mitti helps in tightening the skin. At the same time, rose water hydrates the skin. By mixing and applying Multani Mitti and rose water, the signs of ageing can also be reduced.

5. Coffee powder

Exfoliation is very important to keep the skin healthy. Exfoliating the skin removes dead skin cells. If you exfoliate the face regularly, it will remove all the dirt accumulated on the skin. You can use coffee powder for skin exfoliation. Coffee deeply cleanses the skin. It also reduces blemishes and wrinkles. Take 2 teaspoons of coffee powder and add a little sugar to it. Add water to it and then scrub the face gently. After 2-3 minutes, clean the face with water.

