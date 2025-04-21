Try this Ayurvedic hair mask at home to get rid of dandruff, know benefits Say goodbye to dandruff with a natural solution. Try this easy Ayurvedic hair mask at home and discover its benefits for a healthy scalp. Get rid of flakes and itchiness for good.

New Delhi:

Most people are troubled by the problem of dandruff in the hair. This happens due to dryness in the scalp, due to which people have problems like itching in the scalp, hair fall, breakage, and weakening from the roots. In such a situation, a neem and curd hair mask can be made at home to reduce the problem of scalp dandruff, nourish the hair from the roots, and make it healthy. This provides relief from many hair problems. Let us see how to make a neem and curd hair mask and what happens by applying it to the hair.

How to make a neem hair mask to get relief from dandruff?

For this, grind a handful of neem leaves well and prepare a paste. Now add 1 cup of curd, 1 teaspoon of lemon juice, 2 teaspoons of aloe vera gel and 5-6 drops of rosemary oil to 2 teaspoons of neem paste and mix well. Now apply this hair mask well on the hair and roots and leave it for 30-40 minutes. After this, wash the hair with mild shampoo and lukewarm water. This hair mask can be used once a week, which helps in keeping the hair healthy.

Benefits of Neem and Curd Hair Mask

Reduces dandruff: It is helpful in relieving the problem of dandruff. Let us tell you, this hair mask has antifungal and antibacterial properties. In such a situation, it helps in reducing dandruff and preventing fungal infection on the scalp.

Maintain moisture in hair: Curd and neem hair masks help in retaining moisture in the hair and keeping the scalp hydrated. Let us tell you, the nutrients present in aloe vera gel and rosemary oil in this hair mask help in removing dryness by naturally hydrating the hair and scalp.

Nourishes hair and scalp: The properties present in the neem and curd hair mask are beneficial for hair. Applying this hair mask helps in nourishing the scalp and hair from the roots, as well as helping in cleansing the scalp.

Prevents hair loss: This hair mask contains many nutrients that are beneficial for hair. Applying it properly on hair and scalp helps in preventing hair fall, promoting hair growth, and making hair soft and shiny.

Keep in mind that if you are allergic to any of the ingredients, then avoid using it. Do a patch test before using it. If you have a severe dandruff problem or any other hair-related problem, consult a doctor immediately.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra's de-tan scrub can help you get glowing skin; know how to make