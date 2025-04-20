Priyanka Chopra's de-tan scrub can help you get glowing skin; know how to make Get radiant skin with Priyanka Chopra's DIY de-tan scrub. Learn how to make this natural exfoliant to remove tan and reveal glowing skin. Simple, effective, and celebrity-approved!

As soon as summer arrives, skin problems start increasing. There is always stickiness and sweat on the face, and tanning occurs due to the harmful rays of the sun. This tanning makes it seem as if dirt has accumulated on the skin, and the skin colour starts turning dark. In such a situation, home remedies seem to have a better effect than various types of creams to remove tanning. This home remedy has been shared by actress Priyanka Chopra herself. This scrub can be easily prepared at home to remove tanning.

Priyanka Chopra's de-tan scrub

To make this scrub, first take gram flour in a bowl and mix curd in it. Curd should not be flavoured but plain. Now add some lemon juice, milk, a little turmeric, and sandalwood powder to this paste and mix it. Rub this scrub on the skin, keep it till it dries, and then wash it off. Its effect is visible immediately. It can be applied not only on the face but also on hands and feet.

Gram flour (besan) works as a good exfoliator. Whereas milk and curd work to moisturise the skin. The bleaching properties of lemon lighten tanning, and sandalwood and turmeric are effective in brightening the skin.

Other home remedies to get rid of tanning

To reduce tanning caused by the sun, some other home remedies can be tried.

Even if curd and turmeric are mixed and applied on the skin, tanning is reduced.

Applying potato juice on the skin helps in lightening tanning due to its bleaching properties. Potato juice can be applied to the skin for 15 to 20 minutes.

Tomato juice is effective in reducing tanning. Applying tomato juice on the skin shows an effect in reducing tanning.

Cucumber juice is hydrating and rich in cooling properties. It can be applied to the skin to get rid of tanning.

Soak oatmeal in buttermilk and then use the prepared paste as a scrub to remove tanning. Dead skin cells accumulated on the skin also get removed.

