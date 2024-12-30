Facing trouble in drying clothes during winter? Follow these amazing hacks to dry garments without sunlight

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Amazing hacks to dry garments without sunlight in winter.

As the new year approaches, the cold starts increasing. In most states of India, there is not much sunlight in December and January. This is the reason why people face a lot of difficulty in drying clothes in winter. If you also want to get rid of this problem, then you must try following some tips. With the help of such hacks, you can dry your wet clothes even without sunlight.

The press will prove effective

For your information, let us tell you that you can use an iron to dry wet clothes in winter. First of all, spread a cotton cloth on the bed. Now spread wet clothes on top of it. After this, put another cloth on top of these clothes and then use the iron. With the help of this hack, wet clothes can be dried to a great extent even without sunlight.

Can use a room heater

You will be surprised to know that you can also use a room heater to dry wet clothes. For this, first spread all the wet clothes on a sheet. Now spread another sheet over these clothes. Now place the room heater on a stool or table that reaches the height of the bed and turn it on. Within just a few hours you will see positive results.

A hairdryer will prove to be effective

If you want, you can also use a hair dryer to dry wet clothes in the winter season. The hair dryer used to dry hair can also dry clothes easily. With the help of these three methods, you can dry wet clothes in winter even without sunlight.

