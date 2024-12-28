Is skin around your nails peeling off in winter? Try THESE home remedies to treat and get instant relief

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Try THESE home remedies to treat peeling off of nails

In winter, people's skin often becomes dry, due to which the skin around the nails starts peeling off. Due to peeling of the skin, there is pain in the hand, including the fingers. If you pull the skin there forcefully, sometimes blood also comes out. If you are also facing this problem, then let us tell you what to do to reduce the pain when the skin around the nails comes off.

5 home remedies for treating peeling off the skin

Do not wash your hands too frequently: People with sensitive skin should avoid washing their hands in hot water since it promotes double dehydration of the skin. Use Aloe Vera: Aloe vera is useful for preventing dry skin around nails. Remove the sap from an aloe vera leaf and apply it to your palms. Use fresh cream: If your hands seem particularly dry, moisturize them with fresh cream for 10 minutes. Rinse your hands and apply milk cream, which hydrates and regenerates the skin. This helps keep the skin around the nails from peeling off. Use ghee: Apply a few drops of ghee to your hands while cooking to protect them from the harm caused by cutting acidic foods such as onions, potatoes, and tomatoes. You can substitute coconut, olive, or almond oil for ghee. No nail polish remover: Acetone, a highly abrasive ingredient found in nail polish removers, should be avoided. Your skin may get dry as a result.

Try THESE home remedies for peeling cuticles

Soak hands in lukewarm water: If you are experiencing pain due to cuticles coming out near the nails, then keep your hands in lukewarm water for about 10 to 15 minutes. This will reduce the pain of the affected fingers and provide immediate relief.

Aloe vera provides relief: Apply aloe vera when cuticles come out. It is considered very beneficial for the skin. Keep it for about 5 to 10 minutes.

Coconut oil: If your cuticles have dried up and are painful, apply coconut oil on the cuticles and massage lightly. As soon as the skin there becomes soft, remove the dead skin with the help of a nail cleaner or plucker.

Cuticle oil: Applying cuticle oil strengthens your nails and also nourishes your fingers. It is a blend of some special oils that gets absorbed instantly into the skin of your nails and removes the problem of cuticle peeling.

Stop biting your nails: Cuticles near the nails also come off when people chew them with their teeth. Therefore, one should never use teeth to remove the skin from there. Due to this, the skin starts bleeding and the pain increases a lot. You can easily cut the skin with the help of a nail cutter and prevent wounds on the skin.

