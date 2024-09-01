Sunday, September 01, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Empty Stomach Walk vs Post Meal Walk: Which is better for weight loss?

Empty Stomach Walk vs Post Meal Walk: Which is better for weight loss?

Know the benefits and drawbacks of walking on an empty stomach versus after meals for weight loss. Explore which approach is more effective in boosting metabolism, burning fat, and achieving your fitness goals.

Written By: Muskan Gupta @guptamuskan_ New Delhi Updated on: September 01, 2024 12:21 IST
Walking
Image Source : FREEPIK Empty Stomach Walk vs Post Meal Walk: Which is better?

When it comes to weight loss, walking is a popular and effective exercise. However, there is often debate about whether it's better to walk on an empty stomach or after a meal. Let's explore both options to determine which might benefit weight loss.

Empty Stomach Walk

Walking on an empty stomach, often referred to as "fasted cardio," means going for a walk after a period of fasting, typically in the morning before breakfast. This approach is based on the idea that when your body is in a fasted state, it has lower glycogen levels (stored carbohydrates), so it may turn to fat stores for energy.

Benefits:

  • Increased Fat Burning: Some studies suggest that fasted cardio can increase fat oxidation, meaning your body may burn more fat for energy during the walk.
  • Boosted Metabolism: Walking in the morning can kickstart your metabolism, helping you burn calories throughout the day.

Considerations:

  • Low Energy Levels: Without fuel from food, some people may feel fatigued or light-headed during their walk, which can affect performance.
  • Muscle Loss Risk: If done excessively, fasted cardio might lead to muscle loss, as the body could break down muscle protein for energy.

Post-Meal Walk

Walking after a meal, especially after lunch or dinner, is another common practice. This approach focuses on helping with digestion and managing blood sugar levels.

Benefits:

  • Improved Digestion: A post-meal walk can aid digestion by promoting the movement of food through the digestive tract.
  • Blood Sugar Control: Walking after eating can help regulate blood sugar levels, preventing spikes that can lead to fat storage.
  • Increased Calorie Burn: Walking after a meal may help burn off some of the calories you just consumed, contributing to a caloric deficit needed for weight loss.

Considerations:

  • Comfort: Some people may find it uncomfortable to walk on a full stomach, especially if they’ve eaten a large meal.
  • Timing: It’s generally recommended to wait 20–30 minutes after eating before going for a walk to avoid discomfort.

Which is Better for Weight Loss?

Both empty stomach and post-meal walks have their benefits for weight loss, and the best choice depends on your personal preference, energy levels, and daily schedule.

  • Empty Stomach Walk: This may be more effective for those looking to specifically target fat burning, especially if done in moderation.
  • Post-Meal Walk: Ideal for improving digestion and managing blood sugar levels, which are also important factors in weight loss.

Ultimately, consistency is key. Regular walking, whether fasted or after a meal, can contribute to weight loss when combined with a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. The best approach is the one that fits seamlessly into your routine, making it easier to stick with over the long term.

ALSO READ: Are you a fitness freak? Here's all you need to know about 5×5 workout plan, benefits inside

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Lifestyle

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Lifestyle News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement