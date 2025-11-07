Tanya Mittal makes elaichi paani on Bigg Boss 19: 5 health benefits of cardamom water Tanya Mittal’s elaichi paani gesture on Bigg Boss 19 has everyone talking about this humble drink and its surprising health perks.

New Delhi:

In the most recent season of Bigg Boss 19, a moment stood out that was not drama-related, but rather one of those small, caring gestures. Contestant Tanya Mittal was seen offering a cup of warm, cardamom-infused water to fellow contestant Amaal Mallik, and this simple act has initiated a wider dialogue about the health benefits of this humble drink.

During one of the weekend episodes, Tanya mentioned that she would make cardamom water for Amaal, telling the cameras that she’d even go to her hometown, Gwalior, to prepare it.

Why? Because Amaal reportedly drinks cardamom water daily — and it’s not just a quirky habit but one with genuine health cred.

What is cardamom water?

Cardamom is a spice many of us associate with rich aromas, desserts, and chai — but when steeped in warm water and sipped gently, it becomes a soothing “magic drink” of sorts. According to the article, it’s credited with benefits across digestion, fresh breath, heart health, respiratory relief and even skin glow.

What are the top health benefits of cardamom water?

Here are the key benefits shared:

Better digestion: Cardamom water helps ease bloating, gas or indigestion. The spice is said to increase bile acid production, aiding the breakdown of food.

Fresh breath: The antibacterial properties of cardamom can fight mouth bacteria, reduce bad odour and support oral health.

Heart health: Rich in antioxidants and potassium, cardamom water may help control blood pressure and reduce oxidative stress — both important for heart wellness.

Respiratory support: The drink is claimed to help clear phlegm, ease nasal congestion and support lung wellness — potentially beneficial for those with asthma or bronchitis.

Skin benefits: With its antioxidant profile, cardamom water may reduce signs of early ageing, maintain skin elasticity and promote a healthy glow.

How to drink cardamom water for best results

If you’re curious to give it a go, here’s a simple way: warm some water, add a couple of crushed green cardamom pods, let it steep for a few minutes, then sip slowly. It works best when drunk between meals or first thing in the morning. (Of course, if you have health issues or are pregnant, check with a doctor.)

ALSO READ: This is the best time to eat chia seeds, according to a dermatologist