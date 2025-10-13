This is the best time to eat chia seeds, according to a dermatologist Dermatologist Dr Manasi Shirolikar explains why chia seeds are best eaten before workouts. Discover how soaking chia boosts stamina, hydration, and energy while keeping fatigue away. Learn the right timing, benefits, and simple ways to add chia to your routine.

New Delhi:

“Did you know the time you eat seeds can make all the difference?” That’s how dermatologist Dr Manasi Shirolikar began her now-viral Instagram video, and it’s got fitness enthusiasts re-thinking when they reach for chia seeds. After all, chia seeds are widely known for their health benefits.

Dr Shirolikar explains that chia works best as a pre-workout fuel rather than an anytime snack. When soaked, chia seeds absorb several times their weight in water, creating a gel that releases energy slowly. “Chia seeds swell up with water and provide slow-releasing energy,” says Dr Shirolikar. “Packed with protein, fibre, and omega-3s, they help sustain stamina, improve hydration, and keep you from feeling fatigued during workouts.”

The dermatologist recommends having soaked chia 30–45 minutes before exercise, stirred into water, coconut water, or milk. The gentle fibre boost stabilises blood sugar, while the omega-3s aid muscle recovery and reduce inflammation post-workout.

Why timing matters

Many people add chia to their diet without thinking about when they eat it. But as Dr Shirolikar explains, the same seed that energises you in the morning can cause bloating or heaviness if eaten too late at night.

“When you eat chia close to bedtime, the fibre expands and may interfere with digestion,” she says. “Morning or pre-workout is the best time because the body is ready to use that energy efficiently.”

This principle, right food, right time, is supported by nutrition science. Studies show that pre-workout carbohydrate and fat intake helps delay muscle fatigue, and slow-digesting energy sources (like chia) maintain glucose levels better than quick-burning alternatives.

How to make chia work for you

Soak 1 tbsp chia seeds in a glass of water for at least 20 minutes.

Add lemon, mint, or honey for flavour.

Drink before your workout, not after.

Stay hydrated, since chia expands inside the stomach.

Chia’s added perks for skin and health

As a dermatologist, Dr Shirolikar often connects nutrition to skin health, and chia seeds happen to be rich in omega-3s and antioxidants, both of which support healthy, glowing skin. “Good skin often begins in the gut,” she adds. “When you eat foods that stabilise your blood sugar and reduce inflammation, your skin shows it.”

In fact, regular chia intake is linked to improved digestion, better metabolism, and more stable energy throughout the day. It’s a small habit with big pay-offs for anyone trying to balance fitness, wellness, and self-care.

A small change in timing can make a big difference in energy and endurance, just as Dr Shirolikar notes in her post.