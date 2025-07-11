Doom Scrolling to Skipping Meals: Doctor shares 5 everyday habits that are ageing your brain Know how everyday habits like doomscrolling and skipping meals can accelerate brain ageing. Learn expert tips to keep your mind sharp and youthful.

New Delhi:

We'd all love to stay sharp in the brain as we age, but you may be surprised to learn that some of these everyday habits can be speeding up cognitive ageing. Dr Amir Khan, a UK National Health Service GP, recently published five daily routines that may be affecting your brain.

Let's take a look at what they are and how to modify them so that your mind is safe.

1. The myth of multitasking

You consider yourself a productivity master because you multitask? Think again. Multitasking exhausts your brain, cautions Dr Khan. It warms up your brain continuously, weakening your short-term memory and increasing your levels of cortisol, which, over time, drains your brain's "battery" — affecting concentration and emotional regulation. Do it one at a time, not everything at once.

2. The dangers of prolonged sleep deprivation

We've all experienced those nights when sleep simply fails to materialise, but continuous lack of sleep is a serious issue for your brain. "Each bad night affects memory and attention," says Dr Khan. More worryingly, continuous sleep deprivation, namely deep sleep deprivation, slows the lymphatic system of your brain (its waste removal department). This can contribute to further accumulation of plaque, which is connected with Alzheimer's and dementia. Prioritising quality sleep on a regular basis is essential.

3. The dark side of doomscrolling

Mindless scrolling on social media or news sites for hours at a time might not hurt, Dr Khan says, but it will hyperactivate your brain, trigger your stress response, and lower dopamine sensitivity, ultimately hurting your memory and mood. And that blue light in the evening? It suppresses melatonin release, sabotaging your deep sleep. Establish some screen boundaries, especially at night.

4. Why skipping meals (and especially breakfast) is a no-no

Your brain runs on energy in the form of predominantly glucose. While for some, intermittent fasting is fantastic, skipping meals regularly, especially breakfast, can result in lower concentration and dizziness. Especially so for those with strict timetables or hormonal changes. Ensure that you are providing your brain with a continuous flow of energy throughout the day.

5. The secret danger of social isolation

Social engagement is not just good for your mood; it's good for your brain. Dr Khan makes a compelling argument that social engagement is protective. He cites one study saying that loneliness is as detrimental to cognitive health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day! Being socially engaged builds up your cognitive reserve and decreases your risk of dementia. Even conversation with friends, or even neighbours, can be beneficial.