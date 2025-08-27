Do you forget birthdays, passwords, and names? The nexus method is your new memory tool Iain McGilchrist once faced the challenge of organising and retaining complex ideas. And that is when he came up with the nexus method. Read on to know about the nexus method that can be your new memory tool.

There have been several times when you have wanted to remember something important, but you just forgot it in a blink of an eye. From birthdays and passwords to names and more, you might just not remember it even though you try very hard. But not to worry, since you’re not the only one. There are many of us in the same boat.

And this condition has a name: Lethomanthia. It is a state wherein you find something deeply interesting but tend to forget it or are unable to remember it. Psychiatrist, neuroscientist and philosopher Iain McGilchrist once faced the challenge of organising and retaining complex ideas. And that is when he came up with the nexus method. He said, “I wrote down 70 words that were the center of a nexus of ideas. I cut up pieces of paper and put one word on each. Then, I tried clustering my notes under those headings, moving them around on the drawing-room floor until I found a way to relate them.” Read on to know about the nexus method that can be your new memory tool.

The Nexus Methods by Iain McGilchrist

Step 1: Create Theme Cards

The most effective way to memorise a concept, word or fact is through theme cards. Begin by identifying a theme, the central idea from a book, lecture or podcast, and write it on a separate card. Keep each card uncluttered and focused on one theme. Over time, reading these cards one by one builds a “map of meaning”, transforming scattered facts into structured knowledge. This turns us into active learners, engaging with information rather than passively consuming it.

Step 2: Do Research

Next, gather information that expands each of those themes. This could be reading books, listening to podcasts or watching tutorials. The goal is to actively collect data, ideas and insights that improve the theme cards. This process deepens comprehension and strengthens the ability to retain what we learn.

Step 3: Add Your Own Ideas

After research, write down your personal thoughts, insights or reflections on the theme cards. This step will make sure that the knowledge isn’t just absorbed but also personalised. By connecting new information with our own ideas, we strengthen memory and create meaningful learning.

Step 4: Make Connections

Finally, link different themes together. Just as we connect people, places and events in our lives, we can connect concepts to form a “nexus” of knowledge. This might involve clustering related cards or rearranging them to see new relationships. The result is a web of ideas, one that makes recall and application easier.

