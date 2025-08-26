From wrinkles to wellness: How this supplement may turn back the clock on ageing A Harvard study reveals that daily Vitamin D3 supplements may slow ageing by protecting DNA and preserving telomeres. Discover the benefits, safe dosage, and natural food sources of Vitamin D3 for youthful health and longevity.

New Delhi:

Most of us often wonder if there was a magic potion to skip the process of ageing. People spend money like water to get wrinkle-free, taut and radiant skin. However, do you know that a daily vitamin D3 supplement can help you slow down the process of ageing?

A study by Harvard-affiliated researchers has revealed that a daily dose of vitamin D3 may slow down the ageing process at a cellular level. The findings, published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, show that over four years, participants taking 2,000 IU of vitamin D3 daily had significantly reduced DNA damage and longer telomeres. This is suggestive of being nearly three years younger biologically.

Also read: Do not ignore these serious symptoms of Vitamin D3, know ways to overcome its deficiency

Decoding the Harvard study on ageing

This study was conducted as part of the campaign VITAL, which involved the study of 1,000 adults over a considerable period. It is a lesson that vitamin D is more than just a vitamin for bones; it may, in fact, have anti-inflammatory properties and an epigenetic protective capability. Yet the researchers warn that these findings should not be taken at face value and proceed with caution because over-supplementation does pose risks. However, they stress the need for further research.

What this means for you

Promising boost for ageing gracefully: This large-scale, long-term study is the first to suggest that vitamin D supplementation preserves telomere length and slows cellular ageing.

Balanced approach needed: While 2,000 IU daily stayed within the generally accepted safety limit, individual needs vary; consult a healthcare provider before adding high-dose supplements to your routine.

Still early days: Broader studies across different populations and longer durations are essential to confirm these findings and clarify optimal supplementation strategies.

Also read: Doom Scrolling to Skipping Meals: Doctor shares 5 everyday habits that are ageing your brain

Sources of Vitamin D3

The most natural way to obtain vitamin D3 is by way of sunlight; your skin synthesises it upon exposure to UVB radiation. Just 10 to 30 minutes of sun on your face, arms, and legs a few times a week can be enough, though factors like skin tone, season, and pollution play a role. Beyond sunlight, fatty fish such as salmon, mackerel, and sardines, along with cod liver oil, are some of the richest food sources. Egg yolks, beef liver, and fortified dairy products also add to your intake.

The options for vegetarians and vegans include fortified plant-based milk, orange juice, and cereals, all of which make complying with daily requirements much easier. Doses recommended for vitamin D3 supplementation vary, and it is suggested that consulting a physician before taking any vitamin D3 supplement would be beneficial.

So, make sure you are making the best of your D3 intake. Here's to slow ageing and health!