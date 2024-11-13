Dev Diwali 2024: Know date, auspicious time, rituals and significance of lighting 365 lamps along the Ganges

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know the date, auspicious time, and rituals of Dev Diwali 2024.

Diwali is celebrated on the Amavasya date of Kartik month and it is celebrated with great pomp across the country. But after Diwali, Dev Diwali also comes and according to religious belief, on this day gods and goddesses gather at the Ganga Ghat and celebrate the festival of Diwali, hence it is known as Dev Diwali. Which falls every year on the full moon date of Kartik month and the 15th day of Diwali. Let us know when Dev Diwali will be celebrated this year and its importance.

When is Dev Diwali 2024?

According to the Panchang, this year Kartik Purnima Tithi will start on November 15 at 6:19 am and will end on November 16 at 2:58 pm. According to the Udayatithi, this year the festival of Dev Diwali will be celebrated on November 15, 2024. On this day, lamps are lit on the Ganga Ghat and the auspicious time for lighting lamps on November 15 will be from 5:10 pm to 7:47 pm.

Puja Vidhi of Dev Diwali

On the day of Dev Diwali, wake up early in the morning. If possible take a holy bath in a river nearby if possible. If it is not possible for you then take a bath at home by mixing Ganga Jal in normal water. Put oil and wick in an earthen lamp and light lamps. Worship Lord Vishnu by going to the temple in the morning. Chant the mantras of Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu.

Significance of Dev Diwali

According to mythology, a demon named Tripurasur had troubled not only the gods and goddesses on earth but also in heaven. To get rid of that demon, all the gods and goddesses took refuge in Lord Shiva. Then Lord Shiva killed the demon named Tripurasur on the day of Kartik Purnima. After which all the gods and goddesses gathered at the Ganga Ghat and lit lamps in happiness. That is why it is called Dev Diwali. Devotees light 365 lamps along the Ganges as each lamp represents a day of the year, which symbolizes a year-long devotion to Lord Shiva.

Dev Diwali is considered to be of special importance in Hinduism. It is said that by worshipping on this day, a person gets double the fruits of penance. On this day all the gods and goddesses come to earth from heaven and if worshipped with proper rituals, they fulfill all the wishes of their devotees.

