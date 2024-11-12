Tulsi Vivah 2024: When is it, November 12 or 13? Know the correct date and puja muhurat

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know the correct date and puja muhurta of Tulsi Vivah 2024.

Tulsi Vivah is an important festival of Hinduism which is celebrated with great pomp, especially in North India. Every year the festival of Tulsi Vivah is celebrated in the month of Kartik. This time there is confusion about the date of Tulsi Vivah. Some people are saying that Tulsi Vivah will be observed on November 12, while some people are talking about celebrating Tulsi Vivah on November 13. However, let us know from astrologer Chirag Daruwala when is Tulsi Vivah in the year 2024.

Tulsi Vivah 2024 Date and Puja Timing

The festival of Tulsi Vivah is an important Hindu ritual that celebrates the union of Lord Vishnu or his incarnation Lord Krishna with the sacred Tulsi plant known as Tulsi. This year Tulsi Vivah will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 13, 2024. This sacred tradition marks the beginning of the wedding season in Hindu culture and holds deep spiritual significance, especially for devotees who worship Tulsi as a goddess.

According to the Vedic calendar, the Dwadashi date of Kartik month will start on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at 4:02 pm. At the same time, it will end on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 1:01 pm. According to the calendar, this year Tulsi Vivah will be performed on November 13. In such a situation, do not keep any doubt in your mind about this date and do the worship properly.

Tulsi Vivah Puja Vidhi

Worship Tulsi: First of all, light a lamp near the Tulsi plant in the house and decorate it well.

Bath: Take a clean bath and wear nice clothes before the puja.

Circumambulate the Tulsi plant: Circumambulate the Tulsi plant three or seven times and bow to it.

Sprinkle Ganga water: Sprinkle Ganga water on the Tulsi plant so that purity is maintained in the puja.

Incense and lamp: Light incense and lamp in front of Tulsi.

Sweets and Prasad: Distribute sweets and Prasad, especially on this day.

Importance of Tulsi Vivah

Tulsi Vivah has immense religious significance. On this day Tulsi Mata is married to Lord Shaligram. Lord Shaligram is considered to be the incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Keeping a Tulsi plant in the house brings happiness, peace and prosperity in the house. Therefore, on this day, decorate the Tulsi plant, worship it and pray for happiness and prosperity.

(Astrologer Chirag Daruwalla is the son of expert astrologer Bejan Daruwalla. He is known for his detailed astrological predictions on love, finance, career, health and business.)

ALSO READ: When is Dev Uthani Ekadashi, November 11 or 12? Know correct date, muhurat, significance and fasting rules