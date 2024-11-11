When is Dev Uthani Ekadashi, November 11 or 12? Know correct date, muhurat, significance and fasting rules

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV When is Dev Uthani Ekadashi, November 11 or 12?

Dev Uthani Ekadashi fast has special significance in Hinduism. This day is dedicated to the worship of Lord Vishnu. A total of 24 Ekadashi fasts are observed in a year. Every month there are two Ekadashi dates, one in Shukla Paksha and one in Krishna Paksha. In this, the Ekadashi date of Shukla Paksha in Kartik month is very special, because on this day Devuthani Ekadashi fast is observed. According to religious beliefs, on the day of Devuthani Ekadashi, Lord Vishnu wakes up from four months of yogic sleep. All auspicious and auspicious works start again from the day of Devuthani Ekadashi. So let us know what will be the most auspicious and best time for the worship of Devuthani Ekadashi this year.

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2024: Muhurat

Devuthani Ekadashi 2024 fasting date - 12 November 2024

Start of Ekadashi Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month - from 6:46 pm on 11 November 2024

End of Ekadashi Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month - on 12th November 2024 at 4:04 pm

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2024: Fasting Timings

Ekadashi fast is observed after sunrise on Dwadashi Tithi. It is said that not observing Parana on Dwadashi Tithi is a sin. In such a situation, it is very important to observe Ekadashi fast before the end of Dwadashi Tithi. Devuthani Ekadashi will be observed on 13 November 2024. Dwadashi Tithi will end on 13 November at 1:01 pm. Devuthani Ekadashi will be observed between 6:42 am and 8:51 am.

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2024: Significance

Devuthani Ekadashi is also known as Prabodhini Ekadashi and Devutthan Ekadashi. Let us tell you that Chaturmas starts from Harishayani or Devshayani Ekadashi of Ashadh Shukla Paksha and continues till Ekadashi of Kartik Shukla Paksha. Chaturmas ends on Ekadashi of Kartik Shukla Paksha i.e. Devuthani Ekadashi. No auspicious works are done during Chaturmas. All auspicious works like marriage etc. start again from the day of Devuthani Ekadashi. By fasting and worshipping properly on the day of Devuthani Ekadashi, one gets the special blessings of Lord Vishnu. Also, there is never a shortage of wealth and grains in the house.

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2024: Fasting Rules

Rice should not be consumed on Ekadashi day.

On the day of Ekadashi, Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi are worshipped with due rituals.

According to the scriptures, many tasks are considered forbidden on this day.

Satvik food should be eaten on Ekadashi. Meat and alcohol should not be consumed on this day.

On the day of Devuthani Ekadashi, the marriage of Shaligram and Mother Tulsi takes place, hence plucking Tulsi leaves is forbidden on this day.

One should not speak ill of anyone on this day, it is believed that this angers Goddess Lakshmi.

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2024: Bhog Recipe

On the day of Dev Uthani, white things are offered to Lord Vishnu and Mata Lakshmi. You can offer peda or kheer to Shri Narayan and Mata Lakshmi. Peda is a very easy recipe. It is prepared with milk, sugar, cardamom powder.

